Which Georgia Tech Players Raised Their Stock At The NFL Combine?

The NFL combine has come and gone for Georgia Tech athletes as they pursue their dreams of playing at the next level and making an impact for an NFL franchise. There were several standouts who raised their stock.

Eric Rivers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech wideout Eric Rivers (WO32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivers put together a solid season for the Yellow Jackets in a run-heavy offense and finished with 46 catches, 658 yards, and two touchdowns. His speed is something that was attractive to the coaching staff, and why they pursued him in the transfer portal a year ago. It certainly paid dividends as he was one of the top receiving options for the Yellow Jackets. Rivers was invited to the combine and put on a show. He finished with a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash, a 37-inch vertical jump, and a 10’7 broad jump. Even better, he went through the catching gauntlet flawlessly and looked like a veteran doing it. Not bad for a former defensive back who eventually converted into a wide receiver. Here is more on Rivers' performance. This is what t was said about him via NFL Scouting Analyst Lance Zierlein.

“An undersized wideout, Rivers plays like a vertical 'Z” receiver capable of attacking man coverage with his acceleration and speed. However, his measurables could force him into the slot, where his game isn’t as good of a fit. He needs to work on route focus/tempo to improve his efficiency over the first two levels, and his hands might never become a plus feature. Rivers has the ability to stretch the field from the slot, but he needs more work to become a well-rounded option for offenses.

Strengths

Explosive 2024 season, posting 1,172 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Eats up the cushion quickly when he needs to.

Tempos into acceleration at the stem on deep routes.

Disguises route breaks with a consistently quiet upper body.

Maintains speed while locating and tracking the throw.

Displayed ability to return punts in 2025.

Weaknesses

Drops cost him touchdowns in both 2024 and 2025.

Deceleration and change-of-direction fluidity are average.

Inconsistent balance and footwork in and out of intermediate breaks.

Doesn’t get much after the catch in tighter spaces.

Missed 2022 season with a shoulder injur

Keylan Rutledge

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another huge stock riser for the Yellow Jackets was Keylan Rutledge, who could be taken in the first couple of rounds in the NFL draft. Rutledge ran a 5.05 40-yard dash and a 4.54 20-yard shuttle. Rutledge finished with the highest athleticism score of any offensive lineman, including Alabama standout Kadyn Proctor, who is known for his athleticism. Rutiledge finished with a 90 athleticism score. His total score, including production, was the third highest for an offensive lineman at the event with a 78 overall. He is being pegged as an eventual average starter. After a strong Senior Bowl where he turned heads, Rutledge did it again. The consensus All-American and two-time All-ACC selection looks primed to be one of the first linemen taken off the board. Here is what was said about his performance by Zierlein

"Rutledge is a burly, experienced right guard with excellent contact pop and a rugged field demeanor that will appeal to offensive line coaches. He excels as a drive/combo blocker, where he displaces defenders, but he has the athleticism to operate in all run-blocking concepts. He understands technique but suffers from occasional rough patches due to inconsistent balance and body control. His pass protection range is average, and edge leakage could be a concern against NFL athletes. Rutledge has the toughness to earn a role as a good backup with starting potential."

Honorable Mention: Haynes King

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (QB09) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

King ran the second-fastest time for a quarterback at the combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash, just behind Arkansas Taylen Green, who impressed with his combine performance. It is the sixth-fastest time for a quarterback in NFL combine history. King finished with a 94 athleticism score, which is second among all quarterbacks at the combine. King is on the older side of things, but with his football acumen, IQ, grit and toughness, character, and how he approaches the game, he should be right in the alley for NFL teams looking for backups and players they can trust. Here is more on what was said via Zierlein.

“King will enter camp as a 25-year-old rookie after spending three years apiece at Texas A&M and Georgia Tech. He’s a long-legged, dual-threat quarterback who displayed admirable resilience in becoming a productive, winning player after suffering through unmet expectations at Texas A&M. He’s a grit-and-guts passer with subpar footwork and mechanics, but he finds ways to make plays when needed. He’s not nearly the passer he needs to be for the pro game, but his talent as a runner and mental toughness could give a boost to his chances.”