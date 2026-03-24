Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge Rising In Recent 2026 Mock Drafts

With the NFL Draft about a month away, mock drafts are in full effect, and predicting where some of these stellar athletes will be going will be the top priority. A few weeks ago, we saw Georgia Tech's Pro day, and several players stood out and increased their draft stock, including Jordan van den Berg, Jamal Haynes, and Haynes King.

They all did a lot for themselves to take the next jump forward. One of the names we didn’t mention is Keylan Rutledge, who was spectacular in the pre-draft process, including the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Here are his official numbers from the combine:

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 316 lbs

Hand Size: 10"

Arm Length: 33 1/4"

40-Yard Dash: 5.05

Bench Press: NC

Vertical Jump: 32.50"

Broad Jump: 8'8"

Three-Cone Drill: NC

His performance is still being talked about, and he is rising among draft boards and mock drafts. He will be a heavily coveted player in another month. ESPN Analyst Field Yates did a mock draft for the first two rounds of the draft. Here is where he had Rutledge slated to go and his overall pick next month.

“ If your goal is to get tougher in this draft, good luck finding a player that fits that bill better than Rutledge. The physical, grading guard personified what was a hard-nosed, relentless program at Georgia Tech. Tennessee needs to continue to fortify the offensive line, especially as guard Kevin Zietler's plans for 2026 remain undecided.”

It is no surprise to see Rutledge being highly talked about after his performance and everything he did after the season was over. Tennessee would actually be a great fit for Rutledge and a place he can make his presence felt almost immediately. We see a number of offensive linemen start from Day 1 in the NFL, and Rutledge has all of that with his versatility to play any of the interior offensive line positions and how much of a mauler he is in the running game.

The versatility, power, tenacity, and edge he possesses have catapulted him into one of the first names off the board in the second round of the draft in some mocks. Prior to the season, the consensus All-American was pegged to go in the later rounds. It is a great turnaround for him and a great example of how you can change your perception with one strong year. We will find out next month how high he will go in the draft.