Live Updates: Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Softball, ACC Tournament Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Notre dame. GT leads 2-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Willer reached on an error and Georgia Tech got on the board first with a two out 2-run home run from Leschber. GT leads 2-0 going to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Madalyn Johnson is pitching today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:

1. LF Alyssa Willer

2. CF Holly Medina

3. 3B Gracyn Tucker

4. 1B Addison Leschber

5. C Reese Hunter

6. RF Paige Vukadanovich

7. 2B Madi Duffel

8. SS Emma Simon

9. DP Raegan Wall

This will be Georgia Tech’s 31st appearance in the ACC Championships, the third most in the conference behind Florida State and UNC.

The Yellow Jackets have won 40 games at the tournament, the second most in conference history, behind FSU.

The 2026 ACC Championship marks the eighth consecutive season Tech has made it to the ACC Tournament. In her nine seasons leading the Jackets, head coach Aileen Morales has taken Tech to the ACC Championships every season, excluding the 2020 season when the tournament was cancel

Despite claiming the three-game series, Tech trails 20-10 in the overall series against Notre Dame.

Prior to the 2026 meetings, the Yellow Jackets most recently took on Notre Dame in the 2024 season where Tech won game one, 7-5, before dropping game two, 6-3, and game three, 6-5.

Before the series sweep at the end of February, the last time Tech softball won the three-game series was during the 2017 season with an 8-7 game one win in nine innings and a 9-8 game two win also in nine innings.