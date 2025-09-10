All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Unveils Its Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday's Game vs No. 12 Clemson

The depth chart for Georgia Tech is out

Jackson Caudell

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) carries the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

After beating Gardner-Webb on Saturday, the attention for Georgia Tech now shifts to one of its biggest games of the Brent Key era. No. 12 Clemson comes to Atlanta on Saturday, and a win would be huge for the Yellow Jackets. They would emerge as a real threat to win the ACC, and it would be their first victory over the Tigers since 2014.

Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech likes to release its depth chart and that is what they did today.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox

WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

Expect Clemson's Best

Dabo Swinney Clemso
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media after the game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 6, 2025 in Clemson, S.C. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is expected to be a close football game and on his radio appearance last night, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said that Clemson would have to play its best game to beat Georgia Tech and gave a lot of praise to Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King.

Swinney also said that Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams is day to day. Williams has not played in the first two games of the season so far for Clemson.

Will the Yellow Jackets beat the Tigers?

Brent Key Georgia Tec
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key tracks his team during the first half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is an underdog according to the oddsmakers, but SP+ thinks the Yellow Jackets are going to pull off the upset this weekend. SP+ is giving Georgia Tech a 51% chance to win the game.

What is SP+? Here is how Connelly describes it:

"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.

SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."

The Tigers dropped their season opener to LSU and were down 16-0 vs Troy before they were able to mount a comeback and defeat the Trojans 27-16. They are the favorite to win the ACC, and at Fanduel Sportsbook, they are starting out as 6.5-point favorites vs the Yellow Jackets. In the offseason, Clemson was at one point a 9.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech, but the Tigers struggles have lowered that number.

This would be one of the biggest wins of Key's tenure as the head coach at Georgia Tech. While he has gotten several ranked wins against ACC opponents, the fact that Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers in a long time in the rivalry would add something special to this win if they earned it. Not only that, but Georgia Tech would have the tiebreaker over the Tigers and would join Miami and Florida State as favorites in the ACC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football