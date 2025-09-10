Georgia Tech Unveils Its Depth Chart Ahead of Saturday's Game vs No. 12 Clemson
After beating Gardner-Webb on Saturday, the attention for Georgia Tech now shifts to one of its biggest games of the Brent Key era. No. 12 Clemson comes to Atlanta on Saturday, and a win would be huge for the Yellow Jackets. They would emerge as a real threat to win the ACC, and it would be their first victory over the Tigers since 2014.
Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech likes to release its depth chart and that is what they did today.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Rondald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Will Benton or Ronnie Thomas
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Bailey Stockton
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
Expect Clemson's Best
This is expected to be a close football game and on his radio appearance last night, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said that Clemson would have to play its best game to beat Georgia Tech and gave a lot of praise to Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King.
Swinney also said that Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams is day to day. Williams has not played in the first two games of the season so far for Clemson.
Will the Yellow Jackets beat the Tigers?
Georgia Tech is an underdog according to the oddsmakers, but SP+ thinks the Yellow Jackets are going to pull off the upset this weekend. SP+ is giving Georgia Tech a 51% chance to win the game.
What is SP+? Here is how Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
The Tigers dropped their season opener to LSU and were down 16-0 vs Troy before they were able to mount a comeback and defeat the Trojans 27-16. They are the favorite to win the ACC, and at Fanduel Sportsbook, they are starting out as 6.5-point favorites vs the Yellow Jackets. In the offseason, Clemson was at one point a 9.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech, but the Tigers struggles have lowered that number.
This would be one of the biggest wins of Key's tenure as the head coach at Georgia Tech. While he has gotten several ranked wins against ACC opponents, the fact that Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers in a long time in the rivalry would add something special to this win if they earned it. Not only that, but Georgia Tech would have the tiebreaker over the Tigers and would join Miami and Florida State as favorites in the ACC.
