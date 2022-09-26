Georgia Tech vs Duke game time announced for October 8th

The next home game for Georgia Tech officially has a start time and it will be another afternoon game at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Duke is coming to Atlanta on October 8th and the game will be played at 4:00 p.m. The game is going to be televised on the ACC's regional sports network (RSN). The game will be carried on Bally Sports South.

Georgia Tech will be looking for their third straight win over Duke William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has won two straight over Duke, 31-27 in Durham last season, and 56-33 in 2020. The Yellow Jackets own the all-time series over the Blue Devils 53-35.

The game vs Duke is going to be the second game since the firing of previous head coach Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech is going to be led by Brent Key, who is taking over as the new interim head coach.

Georgia Tech has started the season off 1-3 and is coming off of a tough loss on the road to UCF 27-10.

Duke on the other hand has had a great start to the season, going 3-1 under new head coach Mike Elko. Quarterback Riley Leonard has been playing well and the Blue Devils appear to be much better than they were a year ago. This will not be an easy game by any stretch for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets will need to be prepared for a well-coached Duke team that comes to Atlanta.

