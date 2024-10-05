Georgia Tech vs Duke: Yellow Jackets Close as Near Double-Digit Favorites Against Duke as Kickoff Nears
It is almost kickoff time Georgia Tech fans! The Yellow Jackets are back at home tonight to face 5-0 Duke and while the Blue Devils might have the better win-loss record, it is Georgia Tech who is the big favorite coming into this game. The Yellow Jackets opened as the favorites earlier in the week and they are going to close as 9.5-point favorites at Fanduel Sportsbook tonight vs Duke. The total is set at 53.5.
This is going to be quite a challenge for the Yellow Jackets offense tonight, as Duke is one of the most chaotic defenses that Georgia Tech has gone against this season.
Duke was one of the ACC's best defenses under Mike Elko, Tyler Santucci, and Jess Simpson and that has not changed with Diaz taking over. Diaz has been one of the best minds in college football for well over a decade and he has Duke playing the kind of defense that he wants and Brent Key has certainly noticed it this season:
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd.
Yeah, well, you know, first off, there's a lot of players back. They had a good foundation. I'm not saying this cause Tooch and Jess and those guys are here, but those guys play hard. They do, they play hard. You know, they've got good players. They're strong. The strength coach There does a really good job with him. I'm not mistaken, he was there with them previously. So he does a good job with those guys. But they're disruptive in how they get up the field. The defensive line, they are a penetrating group. If they're not zone blitzing or fire blitzing, and they're going step slanting, gaps over, They're getting off the ball. They're getting up the field, causing disruption. So I think anytime you take over a group and you've got some experience and they're used to how you're supposed to play and play hard, it's an easy turnaround because it's just a different, they might call it apples, they call it oranges, but they're still playing hard. And they're really good against the pass. They got experience, they've got an experienced secondary. Added a couple of new guys in here and there that have really helped bolster the depth. They play a lot of guys. And D-Line do a nice job of playing within the scheme and creating havoc and letting those other guys-- or creating space really for those other guys to make the plays. Then when you go back to decision-making."
Duke is 5th in the ACC in scoring defense (16.2 PPG allowed), 4th in yards per game allowed, 1st in passing yards per game allowed, and 11th in rushing defense. Not only that, but they are 8th in the nation in sacks, 16th in turnovers gained, 10th in third down defense, and 2nd in TFL's. Georgia Tech's offensive line has yet to give up a sack this season, but they are going to be challenged tonight. The Yellow Jackets offensive line had a bit of a tough game, especially when it came to running the ball when we last saw them vs Louisville. Duke defenders such as Vincent Anthony Jr, linebacker Alex Howard, and defensive back Jaylin Stinson are the guys to know in this game.
The Georgia Tech offense has still been a good unit this season, but they are not running the ball as effective as they would like, especially with running backs. One of Duke's issues on defense this season has been missed tackles and that could lead to a big day from Haynes.
The Yellow Jackets come into the game 8th in the ACC in PPG, 9th in YPG, 7th in passing yards per game, and 10th in rushing yards per game. They are of course led by quarterback Haynes King, who is 3rd in the ACC in passing yards, 1st in completion percentage, and he has six touchdowns with just one interception. He has been one of the best and most efficient quarterbacks in the country, but Duke can present some challenges for him.
The wide receiver duo is led by Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. Rutherford has 29 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns so far this season while Singleton Jr has 21 catches, 338 yards, and one touchdown. They are both in the top ten in the ACC in receiving yards and form one of the best duos in the conference.
The keys for the offense will be to stay ahead of the chains, protect King, and make big plays.