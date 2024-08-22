Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Key Florida State Players to Know for Saturday's Game
In 2024, Florida State will be one of the favorites to win the ACC title. There will be many new faces on the team this year especially after the Seminoles lost so many talented seniors from last year’s ACC champion. Florida State replaced a lot of their starters with players in the transfer portal. The one player not from the transfer portal on this is star edge rusher Patrick Payton. Here are some key ones they will be depending on.
1. Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei- Uiagalelei will replace Florida State star QB Jordan Travis, who was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round. Travis also won ACC Player of the Year. Uiagalelei is a graduate transfer who comes from Oregon State. In 2023, Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was ranked 12th in QBR (quarterback rating). He makes his return to the ACC after spending the first three years of his career with the Clemson Tigers and last year with the Beavers. One thing Uiagalelei brings to this Florida State offense is experience and a huge arm. He had the most passing yards and yards per attempt in his collegiate career with the Beavers last season.
2. RB Roydell Williams- After RB Trey Benson was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, the Seminoles will depend on a new running back to lead them. Williams is a new addition to the running back room for the Seminoles after transferring over from Alabama. Williams rushed for 560 yards and five touchdowns and averaged five yards per carry for the Crimson Tide—his breakout game last season against USF where he rushed for a season-high 129 yards and a touchdown. Going into the game against Georgia Tech, he is listed as a starter on the depth chart that was released by Florida State before the game. A thing to note in addition to Williams is the depth that the Seminoles have at this position they will also lean on their co-backups Caziah Holmes and freshman running back Kam Davis to keep Williams fresh.
3. WR Malik Benson- After the departure of Keon Coleman (Buffalo) and Johnny Wilson (Eagles) the Seminoles will have a new look WR room. Benson is another Alabama transfer for the Seminoles. He finished with 13 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown last season. It will be the final season for Benson in a collegiate uniform after coming over from Hutchinson Community College where he is second in program history with 21 receiving touchdowns in two seasons before his stint with Alabama. Benson had a good spring with the Seminoles and established camaraderie with senior QB DJ Uiagalelei. Throughout the spring, he showed his best traits which are his speed and route running and proved he could be a true No.1 receiver for Florida State.
4. EDGE Patrick Payton- Will this be the year Patrick Payton eclipses a double-digit sack season? Payton has already had a coveted career at Florida State. After redshirting in 2021, Payton was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, the first time an FSU player was named for that honor since 2012. He is also just the third in program history. Payton followed up with an impressive 2023 campaign recording 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, and seven sacks. Payton was named to the preseason Bednarik Award which is given to the best defensive player at the end of the year. Payton certainly has gotten better each season. He has been a starter and will be one to watch for the Yellow Jackets offensive line. It will be imperative that they slow him down and try to keep him quiet.