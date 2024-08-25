Georgia Tech vs Florida State: PFF Grades for Every Georgia Tech Player on Defense
Georgia Tech's defense entered yesterday's game vs Florida State with a lot of questions marks, but they had a tremendous performance. After finishing as one of the worst defenses in the country a year ago, Georgia Tech was able to hold Florida State to under 300 total yards and held their running attack to just 3.2 yards per carry. The Seminoles came into the game with one of the biggest and one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, but they were not able to have their way with Georgia Tech as many predicted.
The adjustments that the defensive staff made after the first drive of the game can't be understated. Florida State had an easy drive to start the game and scored quickly with their running game, but new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci adjusted and Florida State was not able to do very much the rest of the game. The Yellow Jackets were sending all kinds of blitzes to make Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei uncomfortable and Georgia Tech's tackling improved after the first drive. It was a great sight to see if you are a Georgia Tech fan and if the defense can continue to improve, watch out.
So how did Georgia Tech defensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each defensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. LB E.J. Lightsey- 72.9 (5)
2. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 67.4 (28)
3. DE Josh Robinson- 67.3 (26)
4. DT Jordan van den Bert- 66.9 (21)
5. DT Makius Scott- 66.7 (37)
6. CB Ahmari Harvey- 65.6 (56)
7. DB Rodney Shelley- 64.7 (46)
8. CB Warren Burrell- 64.1 (40)
9. LB Kyle Efford- 63.6 (56)
10. DT Jason Moore- 63.4 (7)
11. DB Clayton Powell-Lee-62.4 (60)
12. DT Thomas Gore- 61. 6 (14)
13. DB Omar Daniels- 61.0 (38)
14. DE Romello Height- 59.7 (39)
15. DE Kevin Harris- 57.7 (29)
16. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 56.4 (54)
17. DB Zachary Tobe- 55.6 (9)
18. DT Zeek Biggers- 55.2 (39)
19. DB Taye Seymore- 52.4 (21)
20. DB LaMiles Brooks- 52.3 (39)
21. LB Tah'j Butler- 52.1 (7)