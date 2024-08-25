Georgia Tech vs Florida State: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player On Offense
Georgia Tech had a fantastic offensive performance yesterday against Florida State and they executed the gameplan perfectly. The Yellow Jackets ran the ball effectively from the very first snap and continued to do so throughout the rest of the game. Haynes King had some tough runs in the game and came up big when they needed him to throw the ball to move the chains. Against one of the most talented defenses in the ACC, Georgia Tech had their way and that could be a sign of another prolific season to come on offense.
Jamal Haynes rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries, King had 54 on 15 carries, and Chad Alexander had seven carries for 41 yards. Malik Rutherford was the leading receiver for Georgia Tech, catching four passes for 66 yards. Georgia Tech averaged 6.5 yards per play while Florida State averaged 5.0.
The Florida State rushing attack that got a lot of attention coming into this game was held to 3.2 yards per carry.
This is a massive win for the program. Things have been trending up for the Yellow Jackets under Key and while they still have a tough road ahead, this is a great way to start the year. Now, they have to handle the success and attention this game will get and be prepared to face Georgia State next weekend.
So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
1. RB Chad Alexander- 79.6 (14)
2. RT Jordan Williams- 78.2 (52)
3. RB Jamal Haynes- 77.4 (38)
4. TE Avery Boyd-71.8 (6)
5. LT Corey Robinson II- 69.7 (28)
6. WR Eric Singleton JR- 69.2 (41)
7. TE Jackson Hawes- 68.7 (47)
8. C Weston Franklin- 68.0 (52)
9. QB Zach Pyron- 67.4 (1)
10. LG Joe Fusile- 66.6 (52)
11. WR Leo Blackburn- 66.1 (14)
12. WR Chase Lane- 65.5 (29)
13. WR Malik Rutherford- 64.0 (43)
14. RG Keylan Rutledge- 62.0 (52)
15. TE Josh Beetham- 61.0 (9)
16. LT Jordan Brown- 60.7 (24)
17. WR Abdul Janneh- 60.7 (8)
18. WR Bailey Stockton- 60 (1)
19. QB Haynes King- 59.5 (51)
20. WR Christian Leary- 59. 2 (4)
21. TE Ryland Goede- 53.9 (8)