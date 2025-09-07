Georgia Tech vs Gardner- Webb (Home Opener) Game Notes
Riding the momentum of a week one victory over Colorado, Georgia Tech put on a spectacle on offense for home faithful with a sluggish start against an old foe, defeating Gardner-Webb 59-12.
How It Started
It was a sluggish start for the Yellow Jackets on offense. With Haynes King sidelined last-minute due to a lower leg injury, Aaron Philo stepped in as the starting quarterback. The second-year signal caller struggled early, committing a fumble and an interception on the first two drives—mistakes that helped the visiting Bulldogs jump out to a quick 6–0 lead.
They eventually put the needle back on the record, putting a drive that lasted longer than four plays, and it led to Aaron Philo reminding everyone why one of the brightest young throwers in the ACC, finding Isiah Canion for an 11-yard touch pass over two defenders.
How It Went
Continuing the momentum from the touchdown that gave the Jackets an early 7-6 lead, the offense kept humming, scoring on their final four out of five before halftime. Aaron completed 8-11 of his passes preceding the early turnover. Staying in rhythm for the rest of the contest, Philo, the Yellowjacket offense continued to move the ball efficiently down the field, through the air. Malik Rutherford had an exceptional day in his return, leading the offense in receptions and receiving yards, with 5 receptions for 62 yards.
As expected, Georgia Tech was more than the visiting Bulldogs could handle, as they visibly wore down with the game winding late into the evening. However, Gardner-Webb may be in store for a bona fide quarterback competition. Back-up quarterback Cole Pennington took me the starting reps, completing 14-21 of his passes for 164 yards and a lone touchdown.
Run Game Is Looking Like A One-Two Punch
With weather playing a role in the game, Georgia Tech’s explosive ground attack was a much-needed spark. In the first half, Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley each broke loose for rushing touchdowns over 47 yards. Unlike last season, Haynes saw significant touches, and paired with Hosley, the duo delivered a dynamic “lightning and thunder” combo. Together, they racked up 192 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an impressive 10.5 yards per carry.
How'd The Defense Look?
The defense delivered a solid performance, allowing just 12 points, one of which came on a short field following a turnover. After Gardner-Webb’s early touchdown on their second drive, Tech’s defense responded with four straight three-and-outs in the first half, setting the tone for the rest of the game.
What's usually a key factor in defense forcing consecutive three-and-outs? The production of sacks, and today's unit produced three first-half sacks and a total of six in today's win. Despite playing an FCS opponent in Gardner-Webb, the defense continues to look fast and physical at every level. Week one defensive standout, Daiquan White, continued to make his presence felt in run defense in today's win.
Georgia Tech’s defense gave up 326 total yards—209 through the air and 117 on the ground, while holding Gardner-Webb to just 2.5 yards per rush. Sophomore Amontrae Bradford and senior Akelo Stone each recorded two sacks, leading the way as the Jackets racked up six sacks on the night.
The Growth Of Aaron Philo
Aaron Philo burst on the college football scene last season with a win over NC State as a redshirt freshman; however, in his first start this season, Philo is a lot more comfortable. It was evident on two throws today, one to Rutherford and the other to Canion. They looked like deliberate pre-snap reads; he was clearly identifying mismatches in size or speed and confidently relying on his arm talent to exploit them.
Yes, it's a performance against a team from the Big South Conference, and maybe that's another confidence-building factor, but two things are for sure: it's a step forward, and Coach Key has two elite quarterbacks at his disposal.
Freshman Standouts
Jordan Allen
Tech fans finally got a glimpse of the speed we’ve been hearing about. Midway through the fourth quarter, Allen nearly outran the entire defense, turning a simple screen pass into a thrilling 78-yard gain before being brought down.
Christian Garrett
Christian Garret made a strong impression today, getting early reps and holding his ground throughout. He notched the first sacks of his young career, showcasing a blend of speed and power. As he continues to develop, Garrett has all the tools to become a cornerstone of Georgia Tech’s defense.