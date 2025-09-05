Georgia Tech vs Gardner-Webb: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Game
Gameday is nearly here.
Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb this Saturday and their goal is to be reach 2-0. After their thrilling win over Colorado, the Yellow Jackets are aiming to take care of business on Saturday and then get ready for their ACC opener against No. 8 Clemson.
So who wins this game? Here are the predictions from the members of the staff here at Georgia Tech On SI:
Jackson Caudell (1-0 Record)- Georgia Tech 48, Gardner-Webb 10
Najeh Wilkins (1-0 Record)- Georgia Tech 35, Gardner-Webb 14
Arvon Bacon (0-1 Record)- Georgia Tech 42, Gardner-Webb 3
Not overlooking the opponent
When you play a big opponent in week one and then a top-ten rival in week three, the game in-between can be tricky to navigate, no matter who it is. Key said that his teams preparation and focus all week long has been good:
"It's like shooting targets, right? If you miss that target, you're going to miss the next target. It's going to mess you up twice. I got confidence in this team. I got faith in this team. I trust this football team. I trust the leadership on, you know every game you play in is a big game And I still don't understand how people do not understand that right. I don't understand how people say what you did last week. It was a big game. We get 12 opportunities to go play something that we work 365 days a year for every single time you step on that field it is the biggest moment of that time of that day of that week of that month whether it's practice whether it's a game right. There's only so many opportunities.
We get to go and play in Bobby Dodd Stadium, right, you've got to be crazy if you think someone's not gonna give it their all out there on that field. I know I sure am. I know, I wish, I wish, I wish, I could put the pads back on. Most everyone that upstairs in the office feels that way about still being able to play. You don't know when the game is going to be over. You've got to take every opportunity, and that's why I trust this team, because I feel very confident in that with them. There is no tomorrow. Our focus right now is on one thing, and that's the team coming in here on Saturday."
The Yellow Jackets are clearly going to be the more talented team in this game, but they need to play cleaner football if they want to dominate the game. They need to cut down on the turnovers and penalties this Saturday, as well as having more explosive plays through the air. Georgia Tech should win this game by any amount they choose, but will they play a cleaner game and come out prepared and focused? That is something to watch on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Tech will face Gardner-Webb at 3:30 in Atlanta on Saturday (ESPN+/ACC Network Extra).