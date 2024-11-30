Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Officiating Comes Under Heavy Fire as Yellow Jackets Lose in Eight Overtimes to Bulldogs
Georgia Tech looked like they were going to end their losing streak to their arch rivals and get one of the biggest wins in recent program history, but the Yellow Jackets fell short in an eight overtime game in Athens.
Georgia Tech led the game by 14 points with 5:37 left and it looked like they were going to get their first win over the Bulldogs since 2016, but everything fell apart for them afterward. They allowed a quick score, fumbled on 3rd and 1, and then let Georgia tie the game with one minute remaining. Instead of trying to win the game in the first overtime with a two-point conversion, Georgia Tech opted to keep the game going. Georgia was able to outlast the Yellow Jackets and add to their winning streak.
College Football has had a problem with officiating this season, with several games having badly missed calls and while that is always a complaint of the losing team, it was pretty easy to see why Georgia Tech should have a gripe with how some things went. It goes without saying that officiating was not the only reason that Georgia Tech lost though. They had opportunities to win the game and put it away and they did not.
It was a heavily discussed feature from today's game though.