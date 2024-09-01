Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Georgia Tech Player on Offense
The Georgia Tech offense had a big night against Georgia State last night and racked up nearly 500 yards. The ground game was strong and the passing attack was explosive in the Yellow Jackets 35-12 win over the Panthers. Haynes King had an efficient game through the air, Malik Rutherford went over 100 yards receiving, and the offensive line was able to keep King clean and they opened up holes for Georgia Tech to rush for 225 yards. Aside from an interception from King in the second half, there is not a lot to complain about from an offensive standpoint for Georgia Tech.
So how did Georgia Tech offensive players grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Here are the grades for each offensive player with their snap count in parentheses.
Georgia Tech outgained Georgia State 496-360 and the Yellow Jackets were able to rack up 225 yards rushing, with Jamal Haynes leading the way with 84 yards on 17 carries. Haynes King led an explosive passing attack, finishing 24-29 and 275 yards and three total touchdowns. Malik Rutherford had a huge day on offense, finishing with seven catches for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Georgia Tech averaged 7.8 yards per play while Georgia State averaged 5.7.
1. QB Haynes King- 77.6 (61)
2. OT Jordan Williams- 74.7 (66)
3. OT Corey Robinson- 73.2 (17)
4. WR Bailey Stockton- 72.5 (9)
5. RG Keylan Rutledge- 71.7 (66)
6. TE Ryland Goede- 69.5 (12)
7. WR Malik Rutherford- 69.1 (44)
8. WR Chase Lane- 69.1 (24)
9. RB Anthony Carrie- 68.8 (10)
10. TE Avery Boyd- 67.5 (12)
11. C Weston Franklin- 67.3 (63)
12. TE Jackson Hawes- 66.3 (47)
13. RB Chad Alexander- 66.0 (10)
14. RB Jamal Haynes-64.8 (43)
15. QB Zach Pyron- 63.2 (5)
16. OL Harrison Moore- 60.0 (3)
17. LG Joe Fusile- 59.1 (66)
18. WR Zion Taylor- 58.4 (4)
19. OT Jordan Brown- 57.1 (49)
20. WR Christian Leary- 56.3 (14)
21. WR Abdul Janneh-- 56.3 (17)
22. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 56.2 (40)
23. TE Josh Beetham- 54.1 (23)
24. WR Leo Blackburn- 48.7 (19)