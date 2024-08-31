All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Yellow Jackets Remain Huge Favorite as Kickoff Nears

Will Georgia Tech start the season 2-0 and beat Georgia State tonight?

Jackson Caudell

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King hands the ball off to Jamal Haynes at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King hands the ball off to Jamal Haynes at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports / Tom Maher/INPHO via USA TODAY Sports

Game time is almost here. Georgia Tech is looking for their first 2-0 start since 2016 and they will be welcoming in Georgia State for the program's first ever matchup. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a huge win over Florida State in Ireland last week and they are hoping to avoid the letdown against the Panthers tonight in what will be head coach Dell McGee's first game with his new team.

All week, Georgia Tech has been a huge favorite and that has not changed as we have gotten closer to kickoff. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 20.5 point favorite against Georgia State tonight.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:

TV: ACC Network

• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

• Analyst: Tom Luginbill

• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle

• Mobile App: ESPN

• Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3 FM, SiriusXM, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com

Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -21.0; Over/under 55.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -1700, Georgia State +950

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football