Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Yellow Jackets Remain Huge Favorite as Kickoff Nears
Game time is almost here. Georgia Tech is looking for their first 2-0 start since 2016 and they will be welcoming in Georgia State for the program's first ever matchup. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a huge win over Florida State in Ireland last week and they are hoping to avoid the letdown against the Panthers tonight in what will be head coach Dell McGee's first game with his new team.
All week, Georgia Tech has been a huge favorite and that has not changed as we have gotten closer to kickoff. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 20.5 point favorite against Georgia State tonight.
Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Tom Luginbill
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, Xtra 106.3 FM, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, Xtra1063.com
Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -21.0; Over/under 55.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -1700, Georgia State +950
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.