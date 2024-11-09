Georgia Tech vs Miami: Comple Game Preview and Final Score Prediction
For the first time in two weeks, it is gameday for Georgia Tech. Today, the Yellow Jackets play their homecoming game and they are welcoming in the No. 4 team in the country that is led by the leader for the Heisman Trophy. Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has been phenomenal this season and finding a way to slow him down is going to be a top priority for Georgia Tech's defense.
While it has no bearing on this result, this is the first time the two programs have met since last year's instant classic. The decision by Miami head coach Mario Cristobal to not kneel the ball at the end of the game last season ended Miami's undefeated year. Could Georgia Tech find a way to do the same again?
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game-winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history. Key and Cristobal are 1-1 vs each other.
So how do these two teams matchup?
Miami's Offense vs Georgia Tech's Defense
It is not an exaggeration to call Miami the best team that Georgia Tech has played up to this point in the seaosn and this is going to be the best offense they face all year, including when they play No. 3 Georgia at the end of the year. Ward is obviously the leader of the offense and Key spoke about the challenge of facing Ward earlier this week:
"Yeah well, it's challenging, it's exciting too. Like I said, he is probably the leading Heisman Trophy candidate right now. I mean, They don't just hand those suckers out, but he does. I mean, I think in the Duke game, he had 11 scrambles. Two of those 11 converted for touchdowns. I think Duke did a nice job on a lot of the other ones, but two out of 11 around, two touchdowns. So that's where you have to be careful. They do a good job of continuing to stay active at receiver to get can layer the field in front of the quarterback to give him places to go. He does a good job of while he's running around and moving, of looking away. So you can't really follow his eyes and see where he's looking, because he will look over here in the last second and whip it over to the other side. So we have to be disciplined. We have to keep everything in front of us on defense, which is challenging to say because you look at him sometimes with all the free access throws they have and you want to jump up and press them. At the same time, he gets those crazy scrambles and you've got to keep it in front of you and tackle the ball. You've got to be disciplined with our cadance and we've got to be sure tacklers. We do have to be sure tacklers. He breaks a lot of tackles in those scrambles. He goes left, goes right, pops up the middle, and then by the, you know, some of them, you're talking eight, nine, 10 seconds, some of these are the last."
Ward leads the nation in passing touchdowns and is second in the nation in passing yards. He leads an offense that is No. 1 in third-down offense, No. 3 in passing offense, No. 11 in yards per completion, No. 25 in red zone offense, No. 35 in rushing offense, No. 67 in yards allowed, and No. 1 in scoring offense. There is not an obvious weakness on this Miami offense, but there are times when Ward forces throws and turns the ball. However, getting turnovers and getting pressure on the quarter are not strengths of Georgia Tech.
The running game for Miami is led by two powerful running backs that are similar in style. Damien Martinez was a high-profile transfer coming into the year, but got off to a slow start. He has started to pick up steam over the last couple of weeks though and is a tough player to tackle. Mark Fletcher might be the most talented running back for the Hurricanes and he has a similar running style to Martinez. Both backs average nearly six yards per carry and if Georgia Tech tries to take away the passing game (like Florida State did), then Miami is more than comfortable letting these two carry the ball.
The Miami receiver group is deep and talented. Xavier Restrepo is the leader of the group and last week became the all-time leading receiver in Miami history. Isiah Horton has emerged this year and both Jacolby George and Sam Brown have big play potential. Don't underestimate Elijah Arroyo, the talented tight end for the Hurricanes. Georgia Tech has struggled with strong passing games and this one is as good as they come.
Miami's offensive line is one of the best in the ACC, but I would argue they have taken a step back from last year's unit. Can Georgia Tech find a way to win up front? Their defensive line is a strong unit against the run, but struggle against the pass.
Georgia Tech comes into the game ranked 10th in third down defense, 128th in interceptions, 87th redzone defense, 25th in rushing defense, 39th in scoring defense, 126th in sacks, 44th in tackles for loss, 27th in total defense, and 123rd in turnovers gained.
The defensive line has been a strength when it comes to stopping the run, but rushing the passer has been an issue for Georgia Tech. Can Romello Height, Sylvain Youndjouen, Zeek Biggers, and Jordan van den Berg cause problems for Miami up front?
The run defense would receive a boost from the return of Kyle Efford, who is a captain for the game today. Georgia Tech was able to limit Virginia Tech's effectiveness on the ground without Efford, but Miami is a step up in terms of the kind of player on the roster.
This is a huge test for Georgia Tech's secondary. They have struggled in certain matchups this year against teams that can throw the ball (Syracuse and Louisville) and they are going against the best passing attack in the nation. Tackling in space is going to be huge for the Georgia Tech secondary as well. Ward likes to get the ball out quickly and even if they allow a completion, they have to be able to get them on the ground quickly.
Forcing turnovers and getting pressure on Ward are the keys to this game, but Georgia Tech has not been able to do that at a high rate this year. Can they find a way against the top offense in the country?
Georgia Tech's Offense vs Miami's Defense
Assuming that Haynes King is good to go for the game today, this Georgia Tech offense could give Miami fits. The Hurricanes defense is solid, but they have a propensity for allowing big plays and not being able to tackle in space. Georgia Tech's offense can take advantage of those.
King has been one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and might be the best quarterback that Miami has faced this season. The question I have for this game is how much Brent Key and his staff want to run King. King is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the country, but has not played in a month. The backup quarterbacks have been shaky this season and Georgia Tech can't beat Miami without King.
Georgia Tech's offense ranks 94th in 3rd down percentage, 55th in passing offense, 29th in redzone offense, 48th in rushing offense, 2nd in sacks allowed, 72nd in scoring offense, and 44th in total offense. Some of those numbers have gone down with King out, but Georgia Tech has struggled in some areas.
The running game is vital for Georgia Tech. Even when King plays, if Georgia Tech can't run the ball, they don't win. Jamal Haynes was playing great in games vs Duke and North Carolina, but struggled to get anything going against Notre Dame or Virginia Tech. Miami has had trouble with giving up explosive runs and Haynes can do that. He is an important player in the game today.
Miami is dealing with some injuries in the secondary and is not super deep at those positions. Malik Rutherford, Eric Singleton Jr, and Chase Lane could have the advantage in those matchups.
The offensive line for Georgia Tech has been great in pass protection, but struggled when going against talented front sevens. Miami has the top pass rush in the ACC and the No. 8 rushing defense in the country and their defensive line is a huge reason why. Tyler Baron, Reuben Bain, Simeon Barrow, and Akheem Mesidor have the ability to disrupt any game plan.
Miami has two talented linebackers in Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe, but Mauigoa has struggled with missed tackles and in coverage sometimes. Georgia Tech offense coordinator Buster Faulkner should try and get him on an island against one of the running backs and take advantage of him.
The keys to success in my opinion will be shortening the game with a strong running game, but being able to hit big plays and take advantage of Miami's secondary. Give Cam Ward as few possessions as possible and take advantage of any possible mistakes that Ward makes.
Prediction
While I do think that Georgia Tech can score on this Miami defense, I don't think that they can stop Miami's offense. Ward and this passing attack may have a huge advantage in the game vs the Yellow Jackets. I think this will be an entertaining game with lost of points, but the Hurricanes have too many advantage in this game.
Final Score: Miami 45, Georgia Tech 31