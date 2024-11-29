Georgia Tech vs No. 6 Georgia: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Rivalry Matchup
Kickoff is getting closer for the latest editon of the rivalry game between Georgia Tech and Georgia.
Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3) heads to Athens to face No. 7 Georgia (9-2, 6-2) and Brent Key's team is hoping to put a dent in the Bulldog's College Football Playoff hopes, though Georgia would still be alive due to playing in the SEC Championship next weekend.
This year's matchup marks only the second time in the 118-game history of the Georgia Tech-Georgia rivalry — which dates back to 1893 — that the teams will square off on a Friday. The previous Friday matchup came on Nov. 25, 1994 in Athens.
• While Georgia has won 18 of the last 21 matchups in the rivalry, the Yellow Jackets' most recent success in the series has come in Athens, where Tech has won twice in its last four trips and three times in its last seven visits.
• The Yellow Jackets are facing their third top-10 opponent of the season. Tech is 2-0 in its previous two matchups against top-10 teams — a 24-21 win over then No. 10-ranked Florida State in the season opener in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 and a 28-23 triumph over then-No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9. The Jackets are one of only 12 unranked teams that have beaten a top-10 opponent this season, and the only unranked squad that has done it twice.
