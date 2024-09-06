Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Complete Matchup Breakdown, Game Preview, and Final Score Prediction
Gameday is almost here.
After a 2-0 start to the season, No.23 Georgia Tech is taking their act on the road to face a confident Syracuse team who is coming off of a win vs Ohio. It was the first game for head coach Fran Brown and while not perfect, Syracuse got the win and now hosts Georgia Tech in what could end up being a big game in what looks like a wide open ACC race.
While it is still early in the season and there is a lot to be sorted out, the winner of this game could have a claim to be in the running for the ACC title game. The Orange have a favorable slate ahead of them and a win over Georgia Tech could propel them and give them a lot of momentum. Georgia Tech is looking for its second conference win of the year and with a win, they would likely be 4-0 (no offense VMI) heading into a matchup on the road vs Louisville. For an early season game, there is potentially a lot at stake for both teams.
So who wins tomorrow? Let's preview the game.
Georgia Tech's Offense vs Syracuse's Defense
This could be a potential mismatch. Georgia Tech has one of the top rushing attacks in the country and based on last week's result and injuries, Syracuse might have one of the worst rushing defenses in the ACC. Again, Syracuse has only played in one game so it is a small sample size, but it was not a good look for the Orange on defense last week.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has had a solid start to the season and he has been great at leading the offense and putting them in position by making the right decisions. King has passed for 421 yards, two touchdowns, and completing 78% of his passes. He has not been asked to do much this season, but King is a big threat in the running game and he is taking care of the football. The running game sets up King and the passing game, where he has dangerous weapons.
Running back Jamal Haynes could be in line for a big day tomorrow vs Syracuse. The Orange gave up 255 yards rushing to Ohio and allowed them to average 6.5 yards per carry. Haynes has rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns this season while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. With backup running back Trey Cooley out for this game, keep an eye on who else could get carries. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner does a great job of getting the ball in his playmakers hands so I would not be surprised to see guys like Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr get carries as well. Singleton Jr had a rushing touchdown last week.
Speaking of Rutherford and Singleton, they are big plays waiting to happen through the air. Rutherford had over 100 yards last week vs Georgia State, including a 52-yard touchdown. Chase Lane and tight end Avery Boyd are other guys to watch in the passing game.
The offensive line for Georgia Tech has been as advertised so far this season. All five guys have been very good to open the year and not only have they not allowed a sack, but they lead the way for one of the top ground games in the country. Against a bad Syracuse run defense, they could pave the way for a big day.
On the other side, Syracuse is going to be missing their best linebacker, Marlowe Wax. Wax was injured last week in the win vs Ohio and he is going to be sorely missed this weekend. Syracuse does have talented players on their defense though. Defensive lineman Fadil Diggs had two sacks last week vs Ohio and he is going to be counted on to produce pressure on King, as well as stop the run.
The secondary has some talent too. Safety Justin Barron had eight tackles last week and will be a big part of Syracuse's effort to stop Georgia Tech's ground game.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs Syracuse's Offense
While Georgia Tech's defense looks much improved over the first couple of weeks of the season, this is going to be the best offense they have played so far this year and by far the best passing attack. Defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci's game plan for this Syracuse team is going to be interesting.
The pass rush for Georgia Tech is going to be huge this week. Whether it is pressure with the front four or bringing players on blitzes, Santucci has to find a way to get pressure on McCord to disrupt this offense. I expect Syracuse to score some poitns, but can Georgia Tech find a way to get pressure and/or force turnovers to get the ball back to their offense?
Romello Height, Kevin Harris. Sylvain Yondjouen, and Josh Robinson will have to get pressure on McCord, but the interior rotation of Zeek Biggers, Makius Scott, Jordan van den Berg, and Thomas Gore will be crucial as well.
The secondary vs the Syracuse receivers is another big matchup and one that Brent Key spoke about this week, specifically talking about what the secondary needed to do in this matchup:
"When you play a team like this, when you play a quarterback like this who is a headsy player who is very smart and knows where to go with the football, you can't sit back there and play one type of coverage, you have to be able to mix things up but there has never been a guy like this not complete a pass. He is going to complete a pass and he is goig to have success. So he's going to have success, right? He's going to complete passes. We have to be sure tacklers. We have to have more than one person at the barrage of the ball. We have to be able to guard our man, obviously, protect our zones, know where our drops are, know the patterns that they're running and be able to match them. It's a big challenge for us, but we've got to play well."
Pass catchers Oronde Gadsden (7 rec, 108 yds, and 1 TD last week) and Trebor Pena (6 rec, 78 yards, 2 TD's last week) are going to be challenging matchups. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell, Ahmari Harvey, and nickel Rodney Shelley are going to be vital this week.
It could not have been a better debut for Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord last week. McCord threw for 354 yards on 27-39 passing and four touchdowns last week against Ohio. McCord could have a big day if the Yellow Jackets can't disrupt his timing and make him uncomfortable.
Even if Georgia Tech could slow down the passing attack, Syracuse has a very talented running back. LaQuint Allen rushed for 98 yards on 15 carries last week and is a reliable runner.
X-Factor
I have talked about it already, but the running game and the pass rush for Georgia Tech are going to the keys to victory. Again, I don't expect Georgia Tech to stop Syracuse on every down or shut them out, but they have to get stops and force turnovers. I don't think Syracuse can stop the Yellow Jackets on the ground effectively so if the pass rush is effecting McCord and the secondary is winning the matchups, Georgia Tech should win.
Betting Odds
According toFanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is still a 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse. Being a favorite on the road can be a tricky thing and Syracuse has been a tough place to play for teams before.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How to Watch
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Prediction
This is going to be a close game that I think could go either way. While I think Georgia Tech's defense appears to be much better than it was a year ago, I want to see them against a legitimate passing attack because I still have some concerns with their ability to consistently get pressure. However, I think Ohio is one of the worst teams in the country and they were able to rack up over 400 yards against Syracuse. I think Georgia Tech should be able to control the ground against Syracuse's defense and that is going to be the difference in the game. Georgia Tech wins another one.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 30, Syracuse 27