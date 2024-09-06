Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Saturday’s Game + Betting Odds
It is almost gameday for Georgia Tech vs Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets are heading out for their first conference road game of the year and they are going to face a Syracuse team coming off of a win over Ohio. The Orange showed a lethal passing attack last week, but the Yellow Jackets might be able to expose the Syracuse defense, which gave up over 250 yards on the ground last week. The defenses for both teams are going to be a huge factor this week.
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
V: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 371
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Georgia Tech remains a small favorite at most sportsbooks and Bill Connelly's SP+ sees a narrow Georgia Tech victory on the horizon. SP+ is projecting Georgia Tech to win the game by a score of 30-29 and gives the Yellow Jackets a 52% chance to win.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has opened as a 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse. Being a favorite on the road can be a tricky thing and Syracuse has been a tough place to play for teams before. The Yellow Jackets will have to play a good game on Saturday if they want to get the win on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.