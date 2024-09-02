Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Three Storylines to Watch On Saturday
After getting a win vs Georgia State on Saturday, it is back to conference play for Georgia Tech. They are going on the road to face a new look Syracuse team who started their season 1-0 last week when they defeated Ohio. Former Georgia assistant coach Fran Brown is now the head coach for the Orange and had a solid debut last week. Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord looked good and star receiver/tight end Oronde Gadsden looked like he has recovered from his injury.
So what are the big storylines heading into Saturday's matchup?
1. Syracuse's passing attack vs Georgia Tech's defense
With all due respect to Georgia State and Florida State, this is going to be the best passing attack that Georgia Tech has seen so far this season. McCord is a talented passer and Syracuse has an underrated group of playmakers on offense. Trebor Pena and Zeed Haynes combined to catch 10 passes for nearly 150 yards and Gadsden is arguably the best pass catcher the Yellow Jackets have faced this year. How Tyler Santucci decides to approach this offense is going to be an interesting storyline this Saturday.
2. Can Georgia Tech dominate on the ground?
Georgia Tech has one of the best rushing attacks in the country and based off Syracuse's performance against Ohio, it could be a huge day for the Yellow Jackets offense. Ohio ran for 255 yards on 39 carries, including Anthony Tyus rushing for 203 yards on 16 carries. The Yellow Jackets have picked been fantastic on the ground to start the year and while last week might have been a blip on the radar for Syracuse, it could be a sign of how the game could unfold on Saturday.
3. Can Georgia Tech pressure Kyle McCord?
Through two games, the Yellow Jackets defense looks much improved from a year ago, but one thing they have not done is bring the quarterback down. Georgia Tech has one sack in two games so far and if they cannot pressure McCord on Saturday, he has the playmakers around him to hurt Georgia Tech's defense. Making McCord uncomfortable in the pocket is going to be a key to victory this week for the Yellow Jackets. Ohio only managed to get one sack last week vs Syracuse, but the Yellow Jackets are more talented than the Bobcats on the defensive line.