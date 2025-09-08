Georgia Tech vs Temple: Game Time and TV Network Officially Set For Week Four Matchup
While Georgia Tech's focus is on No. 12 Clemson, the game time for their week four home game against Temple has been announced. The Yellow Jackets are going to face the Owls at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 20th and the game will be televised by the CW Network.
The CW is available in virtually every U.S. television household nationwide, including over-the-air coverage in all of the nation’s top 100 television markets. In Atlanta, it is on Peachtree TV (Ch. 17). To find The CW in your area, enter your zip code athttps://www.cwtv.com/thecw/stations/.
It will be family weekend for Georgia Tech against the Owls.
All eyes on Clemson
Georgia Tech is an underdog according to the oddsmakers, but SP+ thinks the Yellow Jackets are going to pull off the upset this weekend. SP+ is giving Georgia Tech a 51% chance to win the game.
What is SP+? Here is how Connelly describes it:
"In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system.
SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."
The Tigers dropped their season opener to LSU and were down 16-0 vs Troy before they were able to mount a comeback and defeat the Trojans 27-16. They are the favorite to win the ACC, and at Fanduel Sportsbook, they are starting out as 6.5-point favorites vs the Yellow Jackets. In the offseason, Clemson was at one point a 9.5 point favorite over Georgia Tech, but the Tigers struggles have lowered that number.
This would be one of the biggest wins of Key's tenure as the head coach at Georgia Tech. While he has gotten several ranked wins against ACC opponents, the fact that Georgia Tech has not beaten the Tigers in a long time in the rivalry would add something special to this win if they earned it. Not only that, but Georgia Tech would have the tiebreaker over the Tigers and would join Miami and Florida State as favorites in the ACC.
Faster Start
Georgia Tech needs a faster start in this game. In each of their first two games. Against Colorado and Gardner-Webb, the Yellow Jackets turned it over on their first two possessions and have five first-quarter turnovers in each game. Brent Key talked about the slow starts in Saturday's press conference:
"We have turnover drills and ball security drills in practice. All offensive guys don't go to defense and try to get the ball turned over. They're trying to protect it. Look, this is uncharacteristic of our football team and what we take pride in and what we work into the day. It's got to be fixed. We've got to continue to work these things. We've got to continue to put the players in positions that practice is game like and where they're they feel that pressure and the decisions and whatnot.
You look, some of the things from last week were drastically cleaned up this week, and then you know something else, and like I said, you know, Aaron comes to the sideline after the second one. Hey, man, you did it. They're over with. All right, now let's go play ball.
First time guys get in there, when you really-- it's a little different when you're the guy as opposed to coming off the bench. So I was proud of the way that he settled back into the game and was able to compete the rest of the day."
Georgia Tech vs Clemson will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday (ESPN).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.