Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Odds: Yellow Jackets Open As Near Double-Digit Underdog vs the Hokies
Georgia Tech lost yesterday afternoon to No. 12 Notre Dame and now they must prepare for a road game in Virginia Tech. When the lines opened up on Fanduel Sportsbook this morning, Virginia Tech opened as a 9.5-point favorite and the total is at 51.5
This might seem like a big number against a 4-3 team, but the game is on the road and the status of Georgia Tech starting quarterback Haynes King is still in doubt. King did not play yesterday vs Notre Dame and after the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key did not say whether he would be ready to play or not.
"You know, it's, you know, you're going to get crazy and say day-to-day, but that's kind of what it is. I mean, you know, I don't know. I don't know where it's at as far as... it's not, it's not season-ending. I can tell you that. It's not a season-ending injury. You know, it's going to depend a lot upon just, you know, how quickly you can, you know, react and come, you know, ready, ready to roll."
Key did not provide updates to any of the players that missed today's game, including linebacker Kyle Efford.
Georgia Tech will face Virginia Tech at 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network. It is the third noon game for Georgia Tech this season.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
Virginia Tech might be 4-3, but two of those losses are non-conference losses and they still have hope of getting to the ACC Championship game if they can find a way to win out. They are starting to play well and look like the team that many picked to be a darkhorse in the ACC this season. They are not unbeatable though if Georgia Tech can clean up some of their mistakes from Saturday's loss to Notre Dame.
We will have to wait and see next Saturday.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Gives Update on Quarterback Haynes King, Says Injury is Not Season-Ending
Bleav Georgia Tech: Instant Reaction to Georgia Tech's Loss to Notre Dame
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Brent Key After The Loss to Notre Dame