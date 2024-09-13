Georgia Tech vs VMI: Complete Preview and Final Score Prediction
Gameday is almost upon Georgia Tech and this week, they will be welcoming in VMI for the first meeting between the program since 1988. This is the 16th time that Georgia Tech and VMI have played each other, with the Yellow Jackets holding a 14-1 series edge over the Keydets. There is a chance for some nasty weather such as rain and storms in this game tomorrow so that could be a factor.
For the Yellow Jackets, they are looking to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse, their first loss of the season. Despite making it a game in the 4th quarter, it was not a great performance for Georgia Tech on the day and while VMI is not a high-caliber opponent, Georgia Tech would like to have a strong performance ahead of their matchup with Louisville on the road next week.
So how do these two teams matchup and how could the game play out tomorrow afternoon? Let's break down the game.
Georgia Tech Offense vs VMI Defense
The Yellow Jackets still have one of the top offenses in the ACC and the country this season, but they need a bounce back performance after not being able to run the ball last week vs Syracuse. With weather potentially being a factor, you could see Georgia Tech lean on its run game vs the Keydets.
The best player for Georgia Tech's offense last week was quarterback Haynes King. King scored two touchdowns last week and finished 29-39 for 266 yards. He also ran for 67 yards on the ground, leading the way for the offense. King has been very efficient to start the year and is taking care of the football through the first three games and I would expect that to continue on Saturday. How much will we see King run the ball with a game against Louisville on deck for next week? That is something to monitor.
Jamal Haynes is one of the top backs in the ACC, but struggled last week against Syracuse, rushing for only 35 yards on 11 carries and scoring one touchdown. Against an overmatched opponent, I think Haynes could have a big day, but like King, I would not want to give Haynes a heavy workload with Louisville a week out.
The wide receiver corps has been led by Malik Rutherford so far this season, but Eric Singleton Jr and Chase Lane have also made impact plays. This would be a good game to test the depth of the group and see guys like Christian Leary, Bailey Stockton, Leo Blackburn, and Abdul Janneh get some reps and maybe even young guys like Isiah Canion.
The tight end position has seen an uptick in terms of receiving production so far this season. After moving over from wide receiver, Avery Boyd has looked like a mismatch at times in the offense. He had a career-high 56 yards last week on four catches. Jackson Hawes has been the best blocker of the group, but guys like Ryland Goede, Josh Beetham, and Luke Harpring will also see time.
The offensive line had their worst day in terms of run blocking last week, but they have still not allowed a sack through three games and have protected King well. They will hold a big advantage against VMI tomorrow. The Yellow Jackets offensive line averages 6'5 309 LBS while VMI's defensive line averages 6'2 269 LBS.
VMI runs a 4-2-5 defense and they have not had a lot of success in stopping opponents so far this season. Through two games, VMI ranks 88th nationally in the FCS in PPG allowed, 59th in rushing yards allowed per game, 95th in passing yards allowed per game, and 89th in total yards allowed per game.
The weather could cause some problems for Georgia Tech if they are not careful, but they should be able to move the ball at will as long as they don't turn the ball over. I expect a big day from this unit on Saturday.
Georgia Tech Defense vs VMI Offense
After a poor performance vs Syracuse, Georgia Tech should have a better performance on the defensive side of the ball on Saturday.
VMI is going to be without starting quarterback Collin Shannon and will likely be leaning on a ground game led by running back Hunter Rice, who is having a strong season through two games. Rice has carried the ball 35 times for 247 yards and three touchdowns while averaging over seven yards per carry. I would expect Rice to get a lot of carries tomorrow afternoon.
The pass rush has been a problem for Georgia Tech this season, but I don't know if they are going to get a lot of opportunities tomorrow. With the weather and VMI playing its backup quarterback, the defensive line will likely be forced to focus on stopping the run. A Georgia Tech defender that has perhaps flown under the radar this season in terms of stats (three tackles, 1.5 TFL in three games) but not by Pro Football Focus is DL Jordan van den Berg. PFF ranks Van den Berg as the No. 29 interior defensive lineman in the nation this season in overall defense (79.2 grade) and No. 35 in rushing defense (78.8). He has been arguably the top defensive lineman on the Yellow Jackets this season. I would expect the core group of guys to play tomorrow with Sylvain Yondjouen, Kevin Harris, Romello Height, Thomas Gore, Zeek Biggers, Makius Scott, Josh Robinson, but be on the lookout for young guys like Amontrae Bradford, Jordan Boyd, and Jacob Cruz to get some snaps if the game gets out of hand.
Kyle Efford has been the leader of the defense through the first part of the season and Trenilyas Tatum has been the starter beside him. Jackson Hamilton saw some snaps last week and this could be a game where freshman linebacker Tah'j Butler sees a lot of snaps as well. Efford is tied for second in NCAA Division I FBS with 29 tackles through three games this season — 10 vs. No. 10 Florida State (Aug. 24), a career-high 13 vs. Georgia State (Aug. 31), and six last Saturday at Syracuse.
The secondary did allow a lot of yards last week against Syracuse, but Warren Burrell and Ahmari Harvey have been a strong duo this season. Pro Football Focus ranks Burrell as the No. 5 cornerback in the ACC this season with a 79.7 pass coverage grade.
LaMiles Brooks got banged up last week, but that allowed redshirt freshman Taye Seymore to get plenty of snaps and he had a solid game vs Syracuse.
X-Factor
As long as Georgia Tech does not turn the ball over and weather does not play an overwhelming factor in the game, this should not be a close game. I am interested to see if Georgia Tech can get off to a fast start and play crisp and put the Syracuse performance behind them. If they do, this game should not be close.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 42.5-point favorite against VMI on Saturday. This is the second time this season that Georgia Tech has been a massive favorite, as they were a 20.5-point favorite against Georgia State two weeks ago. The over/under for this game is set at 56.5.
Prediction
It feels simple to say, but there is no reason for this game to be close unless weather plays a major factor and Georgia Tech turns the ball over. The Yellow Jackets have done a good job of taking care of the ball so far this year so I don't think that will be an issue. Look for the run game to dominate and the defense to force multiple turnovers in a big win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 52, VMI 7