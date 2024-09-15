Georgia Tech vs VMI: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From the Yellow Jackets Dominant Win
Georgia Tech dominated VMI today to move to 3-1 this season. Next up for the Yellow Jackets
The Good
- A win is always good no matter the opponent.
- The passing game was about as good as you could ask for in the first half. King finished the day 17-22 for 275 yards and three touchdowns. King looked sharp when throwing the ball and got it out quickly. Yes, it is VMI, but this was how you wanted things to look.
- Trelain Maddox made his collegiate debut today and looked good carrying the football. Georgia Tech has been searching for a No. 2 back to complement Jamal Haynes and while it is just VMI, Maddox showed he might be able to get a longer look.
- The defense was dominant. In the first half they allowed only one first down and they finished by allowing only 104 yards on 47 plays.
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 at home for the first time since 2017.
- Georgia Tech moved to 15-1 all-time versus VMI with its sixth-straight win over the Keydets. The Yellow Jackets’ only loss in the series, which dates back to 1914, was a 14-13 defeat on Nov. 11, 1950.
- Georgia Tech moved to 10-1 under head coach Brent Key in games that followed an in-season loss.
- Georgia Tech has not lost consecutive games since losses to Virginia and Florida State on Oct. 20 and 29, 2022.
- VMI’s seven points were the fewest allowed by Georgia Tech since a 41-0 win over Alcorn State on Sept. 1, 2018.
- The 52-point margin of victory was the 10th-largest in Georgia Tech’s modern history (post-1950) and the Yellow Jackets’ largest since a 65-10 win over Tulane on Sept. 12, 2015.
- Georgia Tech outgained VMI, 572-104, including a 363-35 margin in the first half.
- Georgia Tech had 30 first downs, compared to five for VMI. The 25 first-down margin was the largest in program history, breaking the previous record of 22 (28-6) versus Texas A&M on Sept. 17, 1966.
- VMI’s five first downs tied for the second-fewest that Georgia Tech has surrendered in a game in program history and the fewest since Miami had five first downs against the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 26, 1964.
- Georgia Tech limited VMI Sr. RB Hunter Rice, a first-team all-Southern Conference selection with 1,633 career rushing yards coming into the game, to just 10 yards on seven carries.
- Georgia Tech’s 38 first-half points were tied for the 10th-most points in any half in program history and were the most since the Yellow Jackets scored 48 points in the first half vs. Alcorn State on Sept. 3, 2015.
- Georgia Tech’s 38-0 halftime lead was tied for the sixth-largest halftime lead in program history and was the Yellow Jackets’ largest since it led Alcorn State 48-0 at halftime on Sept. 3, 2015.
- Georgia Tech’s five touchdowns in the first half were tied for the 10th-most in a half in program history and were the Yellow Jackets’ most since they scored five TDs in the second half vs. Louisville on Oct. 9, 2020.
- Georgia Tech’s 363 yards of total offense in the first half were the 11th-most in any half in program history and were the Yellow Jackets’ most since they had 364 yards in the second half vs. Tennessee on Sept. 4, 2017.
The Bad
Nothing. The Yellow Jackets were facing a severely overmatched opponent and played a pretty perfect game.
The Ugly
See above.
Published