Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest Game Notes
Georgia Tech hits the road for the second time this season for its second ACC matchup in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to take on Wake Forrest.
After a sluggish first quarter, the Yellow Jackets entered this contest undefeated, but the numbers say that this team is due for a loss to an unranked opponent. Since taking over as head coach for Georgia Tech, Coach Brent Key is 8-8 against unranked opponents. Nevertheless, Coach Key improved to 9-8 against ranked opponents after a thrilling victory over the Demon Deacons, winning in overtime, 30-29.
Todays win marked the second largest comeback in program history.
How'd it Start?
It was a little slow. Unlike any other game for the Jackets, only a field goal was scored in the first quarter. Though credit must be given to the home Deacons for being well prepared, a couple of drops and missed blocking assignments plagued them as well. Georgia Tech only had three points at the half and couldn't get it going offensively.
The Turning Point
Due to the slow start on offense, Coach Key began to press on the gas a bit, electing to go for it on back-to-back fourth downs, via the fake punt from Marshall Nichols to Will Kiker. The other was a quarterback run from Haynes King, who was met in the backfield by the Demon Deacs' defense.
After a sluggish first quarter, Robbie Ashford found his rhythm in the second, slicing through Georgia Tech’s defense for 128 passing yards on 5-of-7 completions. He connected with three of his go-to targets, Chris Barnes, Sterling Berhalter, and Micah Mays Jr., to spark the aerial attack. The Demon Deacons also capitalized on a persistent ground game. Ashford and running back Demond Claiborne combined for two rushing touchdowns, averaging an impressive 7 yards per carry.
The Response
To open the third quarter, Georgia Tech's defense played bend but don't break defense after a 29-yard chunk run from Robbie Ashford. However, the defense held strong and forced the home team to a field goal. Wake Forest would have a 20-3 lead. On the ensuing drive, Haynes King led the offense to the end zone for the first time of the game via a 14-yard touchdown pass to Eric Rivers to the back right pylon to cut the lead to 10. The Yellow Jackets trailed 20-10.
In the second half, Wake Forrest's offense slowed, and quarterback Ashford would miss eight plays with knee pain after a big run to put his team in field goal range. Leaning less on his ability to run, he was forced to lean on his arm talent. Post sustaining his leg injury, the Deacons only accounted for six second-half points.
It was quite the polar opposite for Haynes King. Offensively, the Jackets went back to what had been working for them since the beginning of the season, and running King off an array of motion; King rushed for two touchdowns, all inside the red zone, to tie the game 20-20 with seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Benefiting from a forced fumble, Wake Forest capitalized on a favorable field position to take a field goal lead with five minutes remaining in regulation. Georgia Tech responded to tie the game similarly to the walk-off victory over Clemson after yet another clutch kick from Aiden Birr to set overtime.
Overtime
Georgia Tech secured a gritty overtime victory over Wake Forest, powered by a resilient defensive effort and timely playmaking. Despite surrendering 443 total yards, the Yellow Jackets held the Demon Deacons to just six second-half points and came up clutch with a game-saving interception in overtime. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets managed only 60 total yards, with junior running back stepping in for Jamal Haynes and contributing 24 on the ground. The win marks another strong outing for the defense as the Jackets head into a favorable stretch of the schedule.
Isiah Canion offensive volume increases
The true sophomore Isiah Canion continues to shine. In the victory over Wake Forrest, he tallied 4 receptions for 70 yards, averaging 17.5 yards per catch. Did we see some key drops from the sophomore? Yes, but it seems he is becoming a security blanket target for King, and that bodes well for an offense that's still trying to find its footing.
The Defense
Georgia Tech’s defense once again laid the foundation for a hard-fought team victory, standing tall against Wake Forest’s most aggressive pushes. Their grit and composure show how dangerous this unit can be as they approach a favorable stretch leading into Hate Week. Despite allowing 443 total yards, the defense tightened up when it mattered most, limiting the Demon Deacons to just six second-half points, and Clayton Powell-Lee sealed the win with a clutch interception in overtime on a two-point conversion.
