Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Both contestants in the 2025 Mayo Bowl lost their final regular season games, but will get a chance to end the year on a high note ahead of the weekend. Mississippi State will face Wake Forest on Friday as a 3.5-point favorite. Will the Bulldogs’ freshman quarterback put on a show and secure his first bowl victory?
Blake Shapen is sitting out for the Mayo Bowl to focus on going pro, so Kamario Taylor is set to get the start. He made his first career start against No. 6 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and is in for a challenge against one of the ACC’s better pass defenses. Only Florida State has given up fewer passing yards than the Demon Deacons in the ACC this year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wake Forest: +3.5 (-120)
- Mississippi State: -3.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Wake Forest: +130
- Mississippi State: -154
Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wake Forest: 8-4
- Mississippi State: 5-7
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Robby Ashford: Ashford is fresh off one of the most productive passing games of his career. He racked up 342 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns against Duke to go along with a rushing touchdown in Wake Forest’s last regular season game.
Mississippi State
Kamario Taylor: Taylor has only thrown 55 passes this season, but has thrown four touchdown passes with just one pick. He’s gotten more and more involved as the season has gone on, which has allowed him to showcase his prowess as a runner in the back half of the year. Taylor rushed for two scores against the Rebel and has rushed for seven total scores during his true freshman campaign. His legs could be important against a secondary that’s giving up less than 200 passing yards per game.
Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Wake Forest and Mississippi State are both 8-4 against the spread this season. However, the Bulldogs are sliding in the wrong direction and the Demon Deacons are on the up and up.
Mississippi State lost by 19 as a seven-point underdog in Taylor’s first start and that marked the Bulldogs’ third consecutive loss against the spread. All three of their latest losses have been by double digits and Taylor’s completion percentage (54.5%) leaves a lot to be desired.
Wake Forest can count on the usual suspects on offense and will be in its home state of North Carolina. That Taylor’s lack of experience can help the underdogs pull off an upset in this matchup. The Demon Deacons have given up an SEC-low 11 passing touchdowns and seem poised to make Taylor work for everything through the air.
PICK: Wake Forest moneyline (+130 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.