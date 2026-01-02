Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Former Florida State DL Jayson Jenkins

Per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former Florida State defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins will visit Clemson, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech.

According to 247Sports, Jenkins is rated as a three-star prospect, the No.13 DL, the No.176 overall player, with an 87 overall ranking in the transfer portal.

The New Jersey native began his career with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to the Seminoles in the 2025 transfer portal cycle. This past year with Florida State, he finished with 17 tackles and a sack. He had one of his best games against Stanford, finishing with three tackles and a sack.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Jenkins registered 275 snaps and finished with a 59.2 defensive grade. He finished with a 54.3 run defense grade on 147 snaps and a 65.1 pass rush grade on 125 snaps.

Jenkins had his best season in 2024, posting a high grade on PFF. He finished with a 75.5 defensive grade, 75.2 pass rush grade, 72.0 run defense grade, and a 70.7 tackling grade. For his career, he has 32 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He would fill a need for Georgia Tech, which are losing four key players from its 2025 team.

What does it look like for Georgia Tech?

Jenkins provides a much-needed rotational player who can play instantly on the Flats. With his experience in the SEC and the ACC, he would be a player who can fit in from Day 1. His numbers aren’t super flashy, but he provides much-needed depth and, at worst, a rotational guy for the Yellow Jackets. One downside is that Georgia Tech would likely only have him for a year, with his eligibility running out after his fourth season in college football. He did redshirt his freshman season.

Georgia Tech is looking for depth and game changers at the defensive line positon. It is a position they have struggled with in the past few years, getting consistency at a high level. It comes in spurts and flashes. Having a big body like Jenkins, who can eat up space at 6’6 and 276 pounds, is beneficial for the Yellow Jackets, especially with how porous their run defense was in 2025. Ranking near the bottom of the NCAA. When you watch Jenkins play, you see a level of nastiness and a want for him. That would bode well with a blend of some of the young guys that Georgia Tech has, who are also hungry. They could learn from a veteran presence who has experience and good habits.



