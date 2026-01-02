Georgia Tech Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Former Offensive Lineman Lucas Simmons

Georgia Tech is set to host former Florida State offensive lineman Lance Thomas. According to 247Sports/CBS Sports, Chris Hummer he also has visits to Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Georgia, and James Madison.

Florida State OT Lucas Simmons has set several visits, a source tells @247Sports:



Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Wisconsin

Georgia

James Madison



He's a former top 100 recruit. https://t.co/JNiRx8V9of pic.twitter.com/WQ2yk2HFrj — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

Despite only playing a limited time this season for the Seminoles, he registered a 79.0 offensive grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He also finished with an impressive 82.5 pass block grade. His best game came against Wake Forest, where he posted an 87.5 offensive grade and an 86.8 run block grade.

Simmons is massive in his 6’8 and 311-pound frame. He would be a great resource for the Yellow Jackets and one who could provide some depth and maybe even a challenge for a starting position. He is a perfect blend in the run and passing game. He is agile at getting to the second level of the defense. In pass blocking, he can anchor down and protect the edge, not letting defenders get near the quarterback. A positive for Georgia Tech is that Simmons is still young and has at least a couple more seasons of college football before he would be eligible for the NFL. One stellar year and more scouts and teams could be calling this time of year.

Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect and a top 100 recruit. Here is a deeper dive from 247Sports director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on his game.

“What you look for in a young left tackle prospect given size, reach and ability to bend. Grew up in Sweden playing handball and a variety of other sports before his hulking frame led him to the game of American football. Spent his junior season at Clearwater Academy International getting a crash course in both pass blocking and run blocking. Got better each week, but still far from a complete product. Can simply overwhelm defenders with his 82-inch wingspan and take them right out of the play. Longer legs, on the other hand, allow him to eat up a ton of space as he moves left or right, depending on the blocking scheme. Understands how to establish a firm base and set up for hand-to-hand combat, but must get better at engaging pass rushers on his own time frame instead of simply catching. Will also probably need to eventually figure out how to play with a lower pad level as that will help him getting a little more nasty at the point of attack. By far one of the more unique offensive line prospects in the class of 2023 given measurements (believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-7, 300 pounds) and upbringing. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a Top 25 program. However, will need some time to incubate at the school choice and probably shouldn’t be rushed into action as that could kill confidence and hamper development. Sheer mass could have NFL circles buzzing one day.”

Georgia Tech lost three key players on the offensive line from the 2025 season. Keylan Rutledge, Tana Alo-Tupola, and Joe Fusile. Simmons would help them with depth at the tackle position as they reorganize their lineup with the new pieces for the year.