Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins says Yellow Jackets Will Be "Best Versions" of Themselves in 2020

Ashley Barnett

Prior to the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiling its revised 2020 college football schedule on Thursday morning, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins and his football coaching staff were ahead of the game preparing for any potential conference opponents the Yellow Jackets may face. 

"Normally, over the summer, you break down all of the teams you're going to play," Collins told media via a conference call on Wednesday. "Offense, defense, special teams, you get a full break down. As we've been going later in the summer, and we've heard of the different possibilities, we started breaking down Florida State, we started breaking down teams that were relatively close proximity of us.

"Whoever they tell us we're going to play, we're going to prepare, put the ball down and be the best versions of ourselves we can be."

That preparation will pay off for Tech. In the revised schedule release by the ACC, the Jackets learned they will travel to Tallahassee, Fla. to kickoff the season against the Seminoles on September 12. In his conference call with media, Collins stated the team had also broken down Louisville beforehand, another league member the Yellow Jackets will face on October 9 (Friday) at Bobby Dodd Stadium. 

Georgia Tech will also compete against a handful of conference opponents that were part of the original football schedule: Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Miami.

One major change to the Jackets' schedule to no fault of the ACC's format, was the absence of the traditional in-state rivalry game against Georgia. With the Southeastern Conference adopting a league-only model, "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" will have to wait another year.

"That was one of the first things that crossed my mind. That I hate that the seniors that have laid the foundation for this program and all of the success that we're going to have, aren't going to get to play our in-state rival that's 72 miles outside of Atlanta," said Collins. "I hate it for them.

"I have confidence in the way that we're going to continue to go about our business to get better every single day, and when we do play them in the future, the team that they see is not going to be the team that they saw back in November after Thanksgiving."

In place of the Bulldogs, UCF will travel to Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 19 for Tech's lone non-conference game. The Knights were part of the Jackets original football schedule as well. 

