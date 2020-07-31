ACC, SEC Announce Differing Plans for 2020 CFB Season

The past 48 hours have been pivotal for the 2020 college football season. As the Big Ten and Pac-12 finalize their plans for a conference-only fall sports schedule, the ACC and SEC have announced their preferred scheduling models. (The Big 12 is the only Power 5 program to not yet decide on a platform, but is expected to do so next week).

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference Board of Directors approved a 10+1 format for the upcoming college football season. Under the model, the season is slated to begin the week of September 7-12. The conference also announced the partial inclusion of Notre Dame to the league for the fall. Most importantly, each ACC member will play 11 games - 10 conference games and one non-conference contest against a Power 5 opponent (with the stipulation that game must be played in the home state of the league member). The added non-conference matchup kept alive the hopes for traditional ACC-SEC rivalry games, such as "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia Tech and Georgia.

However, the SEC announced on Thursday their decision for a 10-game conference-only schedule. That move deteriorated any chance for those traditional ACC-SEC contests. Reports indicate the ACC wanted the annual rivalry games to happen, hence the non-conference option as part of the league schedule. But one day later, the SEC went another direction.

“While it's certainly disappointing for our student-athletes, coaches and fans that we will not have our annual rivalry football game with Georgia this year, I also understand and respect the decision of the SEC," Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury released in a statement. "We hope to finalize our non-conference opponent for the 2020 season in the near future and very much look forward to meeting Georgia again on the gridiron in 2021."

“We are really excited and grateful to learn what the structure of our schedule is and who our ACC opponents will be," Tech head football coach Geoff Collins released in a statement. "I am disappointed that our players won’t have the opportunity to play our in-state rivalry game this season, but respect the SEC’s decision."

Georgia and Georgia Tech have met each season since 1925. The Yellow Jackets and the Bulldogs have played each other 114 times in the series.

