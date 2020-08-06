All Yellow Jackets
Quick Look: Georgia Tech's Revised Football Schedule

Ashley Barnett

As each Power Five conference shifts and adjusts schedules for the 2020 college football season, the Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled its newly revised schedule for each league member on Thursday. 

Under the ACC's 11-game model, each team will compete against ten conference opponents and plays one non-conference game. 

Revised Georgia Tech 2020 Football Schedule: 

Sept. 12 at Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

SEPT. 19 vs. UCF (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Sept. 26 at Syracuse (Syracuse, N.Y.)

OCT. 9 (FRIDAY) vs. LOUISVILLE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

OCT. 17 vs. CLEMSON (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Oct. 24 at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Mass.)

OCT. 31 vs. NOTRE DAME (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

NOV. 14 vs. PITT (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Nov. 21 at Miami (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

NOV. 28 vs. DUKE (BOBBY DODD STADIUM)

Dec. 5 at NC State (Raleigh, N.C.)

(Bold indicates home games)

Georgia Tech kicks off the fall season on September 12 against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee (Fla.). 

With the Southeastern Conference adopting a conference-only format, the Yellow Jackets will drop its annual rivalry game against the Georgia Bulldogs this upcoming season. For the Jackets' lone non-conference matchup, the UCF Knights will travel to Bobby Dodd Stadium on September 19 (Tech was originally scheduled to play the Knights at home on Friday, Sept. 18). The season wraps up on December 5 at Raleigh (N.C.) against the NC State Wolfpack. 

At home, Tech will face league members Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), Clemson (Oct. 17), Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). 

The Jackets go on the road versus Syracuse (Sept. 26), Boston College (Oct. 24), Miami (Nov. 21) and NC State (Dec. 5).

Two bye weeks are built into each team's schedule with Tech's placed on October 3 and November 7. 

The ACC Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or December 19 in Charlotte (N.C.). The league title game will feature the two teams with the best conference winning percentage. There will be no divisions in the ACC this season, and Notre Dame is included as a full conference member. 

