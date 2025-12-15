Grading Georgia Tech's 2025 Transfer Portal Class

Georgia Tech was active in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season and saw a plethora of players come in and play at a high level. It was one of the reasons why Georgia Tech finished 9-3 and was one of the best teams in the ACC and a ranked team in college football. Let's take a look at who those players were, and how big of an impact they had on this year's success.

High Impact Players

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) celebrates a play with defensive back Omar Daniels (9) during the second half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Akelo Stone was a great welcome sight back to the team, coming back to Georgia Tech after having a stint with the Ole Miss Rebels. Stone finished with 17 tackles this season despite dealing with a few injuries. He led the Yellow Jackets in sacks with four this season. Stone was a force in the interior alongside Jordan Van Den Berg and made a big impact in his season back with the team.

Jy Gilmore came in and impacted the Yellow Jackets in a big way from nearby Georgia State. You can make the argument that he had the biggest impact on the team. Before going down with a season-ending injury against Pittsburgh, he had 35 tackles, three passes defensed, and a 0.5 sack. His best game came against Duke in 2025. Gilmore finished with 11 tackles, two passes defensed, and a half sack. Gilmore was a great addition and an impact player in the secondary.

Malachi Carney was a great addition from South Alabama last offseason and ended up winning the starting right tackle job in fall camp. He never gave up the job from that point and gave the Yellow Jackets a quality right tackle. There were questions on the offensive line for Georgia Tech, especially with so many players leaving and heading elsewhere, but Georgia Tech once again had a strong offensive line. Carney came in and delivered.

Cayman Spaulding really showcased how good a player he can be for the Yellow Jackets, especially in the final three games. Spaulding recorded at least six tackles in three consecutive games. He finished with 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. Sapulding has the potential to be an All-ACC caliber linebacker if given more opportunities, and he continues to develop.

Eric Rivers was a fun player to watch on the offensive side of the ball. He led the team in catches (42) and yards (556). His breakout game came against Boston College, where he finished with seven catches for 119 yards. It is unfortunate it was his final collegiate season, but he was everything the Yellow Jackets could have hoped for.

Great Additions

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley (11) during the first quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Marshall Nichols came back home from UNLV in the transfer portal. He had a number of games where he punted the ball well and helped the defense pin opponents back. Nichols averaged 47.2 yards per punt and had 13 punts land inside the 20-yard line. Nichols came in and did what was expected for the Yellow Jackets and then some.

J.T. Byrne was a big piece in the offense for the Yellow Jackets, both in the passing game and as a blocking tight end. Byrne finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. Now, the stats aren’t gaudy for Byrne, but he was used as a key piece in helping the Yellow Jackets block and open up players in the offense. He was also key at Georgia Tech, having one of the better rushing attacks in the country.

Brayden Manley had a slow start with the Yellow Jackets but improved as the season went on. The former SoCon Defensive Player of the Year tallied 17 tackles, three sacks, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble. Manley recorded a sack in each of the final two games of the season. Georgia Tech desperately needs a pass rusher to step up and be that guy for them. Manley showed flashes that he could become that.

Matthew Alexander played his final season in Atlanta. Alexander was another strong presence on the interior of the defensive line. He finished with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery. In his final regular-season game against Georgia, Alexander posted four tackles. He had three such games this past season with that tally. Coming over from UCF, Alexander was a nice player for the Yellow Jackets and a contributor.

A.J. Hoffler was a part of the rotation for the Yellow Jackets and came in a lot on pass-rushing downs. The former Clemson player was a contributor on the defensive line and recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. Hoffler flashed in a few games this season and was called upon in several key situations for the Yellow Jackets.

Played Sparingly/Flashed Potential

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dean Patterson (11) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jon Mitchell played sparingly as well but made the most of his opportunities. He recorded eight tackles in five game appearances this past season. The redshirt freshman will look to gain more opportunities in 2026.

Melvin Jordan IV played in a revamped linebacking core that brought in a couple of new additions. He played some this past season and flashed his talent. He recorded 18 tackles and a pass defensed for the Yellow Jackets in a primary backup role.

Daiquan White was a hard one to put in a category because he wasn’t able to realize his full potential. He played a reserve role, but yet again played whenever there was an injury to the cornerback room. He showed some promise with some nice plays this season for the Yellow Jackets. He will be a name to watch this upcoming season.

Savion Riley dealt with injuries this year and was extremely limited for a good part of the season. He did play Week 1 against his former team, Colorado and recorded three tackles. Riley was expected to be a contributor, but injuries derailed him. He looks to have a bounce-back season next year.

Ronald Triplette came over from UTSA this past offseason. He recorded 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Triplette had his best game against Georgia, finishing with three tackles in a game where they limited the Bulldogs offensively.

Dean Patterson made explosive plays when he got the chance. He finished with six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Patterson averaged 21.8 yards per catch and had his best game this season against Gardner-Webb. He didn’t play a lot, but when he did step on the field, he made an impact and contributed.

Reserve Role/Didn’t see the field

Evan Haynes was a talented high school wide receiver from Fellowship Christian (Roswell, Georgia) who initially chose North Carolina in his commitment, but transferred to Georgia Tech in the spring window. Haynes primarily played scout team and will be in a grind to see the field more in a crowded wide receiver room.

Rahkeem Smith was another wide receiver who found himself behind a talented receiving core. He didn’t see the field after transferring from Bowling Green and played his final season with the Yellow Jackets.

Andrew Rosinski played his high school football here at Creekview High School. He initially went to North Carolina before entering the portal and coming to Atlanta. Rosinski didn’t see the field in 2025, but could be a player who is playing a good bit and could compete for a spot in 2026.

Will Reed was expected to come in and compete for the open spot at right tackle. Malachi Carney ended up winning the role and never gave up the spot when he earned it. This left read in a major reserve role with little playing time in 2025.

Harry Lodge was an addition from Wake Forest in the portal, but was behind a veteran-led tight end room that consisted of Luke Harpring, Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, and Josh Beetham. With so many veterans leaving (three of the four listed move), it should open the gate more for Lodge in 2026.

Debron Gatling was a part of a deep receiving core and didn’t see the field much in 2025. He did have a nice performance in the spring game and did a good job impressing coaches, but couldn’t quite carry it over in the fall.

Overall Grade B+

Overall, it was a pretty good portal class for Georgia Tech with a mix of contributors, high impact players, and players who flashed. Georgia Tech saw a myriad of players see the field throughout the season and have an impact on the 9-3 Yellow Jackets.

