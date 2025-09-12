Greg McElroy Thinks Georgia Tech Will Pull The Upset Against Clemson
One of the biggest Georgia Tech games in recent memory is less than 24 hours away.
While the Yellow Jackets have played in big games under Brent Key, this one carries a significant amount of weight. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014 and a win here would vault Brent Key's team into official contender status in the ACC and for the College Football Playoff. It feels like Key has been building his program up over the past couple of seasons for a moment like this and a win would be monumental.
Can they get it done, though? Clemson comes into this game 1-1, and the vibes around the team have seemingly shifted. After being the runaway preseason favorite in the ACC and starting the year No. 4, the Tigers dropped a close 17-10 game to LSU in week 1, and then after falling behind 16-0 against Troy, they clawed back to win 27-16. It has been a tough start to the year offensively, and Clemson needs a win in this game to silence some of the doubt about them.
Trendy upset pick?
There are quite a bit of analysts and pundits out there that think Georgia Tech will be able to pull off the upset against Clemson and one of them is ESPN analyst and former Alabama QB Greg McElroy:
“Georgia Tech is 11-10 outright and 15-6 against the spread as an underdog under Brent Key,” McElroy said. “They are 3-1 outright and 4-0 against the spread as a home underdog under Key. This game is being played in Atlanta and while it feels so trendy, I’m taking Georgia Tech. I’m assuming Haynes King is healthy and I’m assuming their run game can control the clock. Right now, what I’ve seen from Clemson‘s offense is not inspiring. I think Georgia Tech wins this game this weekend in what should be a statement win and a landmark victory for Brent Key.”
McElroy does not have a lot of faith in the Clemson offense heading into this game:
“Can Clemson‘s offense find some rhythm?” McElroy asked. “If you look at Garrett Riley (the offensive coordinator), you know that it’s a variation of the air raid offense. It’s fairly simple but it hasn’t had a lot of an identity here through the first couple of weeks. They did make some nice tweaks against Troy and adjusted their run-scheme a little bit, which allowed Adam Randall (their converted wide receiver to running back) to be a little bit more effective. But, they’re gonna need to be a little bit better against a better defense this upcoming weekend.”
How can Georgia Tech limit Clemson on offense?
Clemson's offense has not looked good to start the season, but is Georgia Tech's defense good enough to exploit their weaknesses? We are about to find out.
Cade Klubnik is one of the more experienced QB's in the country and is a good player, but when the lights have been brightest, he has not always been sharp. Now, some of those defenses were more talented than Georgia Tech's and this is going to be a big test for first year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon.
The Tigers have a dangerous set of pass catchers that will challenge the Yellow Jackets secondary. Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore, and others are going to be attacking Georgia Tech. The big question for the Tigers is if Antonio Williams is going to be able to play. If he does, it will be that much harder for the Yellow Jackets.
Klubnik is far from perfect, but Georgia Tech's defense is still a relative unknown in this game. Can the defense make Klubnik uncomfortable? That is the No. 1 question for me heading into this game. I think Georgia Tech will slow Clemson's run game down, but if they can get to Klubnik, they are good enough to take advantage of this Georgia Tech secondary.
We will find out on Saturday.