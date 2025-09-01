Haynes King Dubbed A Big Winner Of College Football's First Weekend
Georgia Tech was on the road at Colorado for the first weekend of the season, and they pulled out a dramatic 27-20 win over the Buffaloes in one of the best games of the entire weekend. A big part of the reason they were able to overcome a slow start and get that win in Boulder was the play of Haynes King. King had a career-high 156 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the victory and now the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 heading into their home opener against Gardner-Webb.
Week one winner?
King had one of the top performances of the first weekend and for that, CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah named King one of the top winners of week one in the country:
"Georgia Tech didn't exactly get off to a masterful start during a 27-20 win over Colorado as the Yellow Jackets turned it over three straight times. However, the bowling ball King rose to the occasion as usual. King exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a breakaway 45-yard run with 1:07 remaining to pick up a massive road victory and start a highly anticipated season off with a win.
King's dad, John, is a legendary high school coach in the state of Texas at Longview High School. Earlier this week, he was diagnosed with cancer, but planned to continue coaching. He wasn't able to be at Haynes' game as he led his state powerhouse to a 41-16 win over Lufkin, but it was a great moment for the family to see Georgia Tech start off strong."
King’s 100-yard rushing/100-yard passing game (143 yards on 13-of-20 passing) is also his fourth as a Yellow Jacket and the 26th in Georgia Tech history. His three touchdown runs (4, 17, and 45 yards) matched his career high and gave him six games with multiple rushing touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket. King moved into sixth in Georgia Tech history for career rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,480. King moved into fourth in Georgia Tech history for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 24.
Good Road Win
Georgia Tech was far from perfect, but they were the better team on the field Friday. The defense stepped up when needed and the rushing attack was dominant.
After the game, Brent Key talked about his team's resiliency and how they fought back from such a rough start:
"No, I mean, it's like I said, I mean, that's why I'm proud of them. Proud of them for fighting back and overcoming those things. There's been a lot of times in the past where that wouldn't have happened at all. And the finger point can start. And to be 18, 20, or in Haynes's case, like 33, 34, years old, it's hard to get those guys to have that mentality and our team does. And look, there are things we got to continue to work on and clean up, a lot of things we have to clean up. But at the end of the day, that's why it's a team game, you know, we had, you know, Aidan has some, you know, big kicks that really kept us in there, and he was, he was as confident and money on it as you could be. Got two hands on a couple of their kicks, which could have been big; they both ended up, you know, floating through there, so yeah, really, really happy about them. And again, you ask things you don't know. What do you find out? Really, in the first game, there are a lot of things you don't know. You think about it, you hope that's the case, you hope that's the way they're gonna play, but it confirms it that way."
This was exactly the kind of game that Key was looking for from the offensive line.
"Yeah, I mean, that's the name of the game. You guys hear me talk all the time about position flexibility and position versatility. You know, when one guy goes down you're not necessarily putting in the next guy behind them. It's putting in the next best offensive lineman, that sixth guy, the seventh guy, the eighth guy. I think we had, you know, seven or eight guys play on the O-line tonight, and I want to do that. I mean, you've got to be able to get guys experience guys out there play, and it's the only way they're going to continue to improve. So proud of those guys. They had a lot of things that they could have folded into the tunnel. And then they didn't, Geep on a great job of getting those guys prepared from a mental standpoint to be able to play the next play and put those things behind and get corrections made. But it was good to see them take over. I thought they played very physically, especially in the run game. They wanted to lean on those guys and impose their will, and that's what we talked about. Body blows are going to add up, and they're going to accumulate."
Georgia Tech is now 1-0 and will look for their second win next Saturday when the host Gardner-Webb (3:30, ACC Network Extra).