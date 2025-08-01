Haynes King Nominated For Prestigious Wuerffel Trophy Watchlist
Haynes King has remained in the spotlight not just for his phenomenal talent but also for his community efforts and initiatives he has done. On Thursday, he was nominated for the prestigious Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. It is an award given to a player for their exemplary commitment to service, leadership, and academic success.
Here are some of the things he has done so far to help impact his community.
“Children's Hospital of Atlanta, where he is a regular visitor to spend time with patients; the 2023 and 2024 Georgia Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Board Michael Isenhour Toy Drives, helping collect and deliver donations to Atlanta Children's Shelter.”
“The 2024 and 2025 404 Day of Service in Atlanta, helping lead the efforts behind Georgia Tech football’s involvement in community service projects throughout the city. Centennial Academy Charter School, where he has served as a celebrity book reader and a volunteer youth football camp counselor.”
King also came out with a book this past offseason in called “A Helluva Quarterback”. It’s a children’s book that focuses on King’s childhood dream of becoming a collegiate quarterback. He’s continued to give back his time and displayed to his community how much he cares by being a constant presence. King was also nominated for the Maxwell Award, given to college football’s most outstanding player
What is the Weurffel trophy?
“Honoring college football’s most impactful leaders in community service, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. consider nominees from over 100 major universities. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy brothers support each other’s efforts around the country.”
“Named for 1996 National Championship winning quarterback of the University of Florida Gators – who is renowned for his commitment to service and leadership – the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is the premier major college football award that places the majority of its voting emphasis on Community Service.”
King has been the center of attention this offseason for the Yellow Jackets in exemplary ways, garnering national attention for his play on the field, but also being a pillar in the community and a role model for kids to do things the right way. Thursday was just another way to commemorate the person King is on and off the field.