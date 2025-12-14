Haynes King Receives Two First Place Votes As Final Heisman Results Are Revealed

While it was revealed earlier this week that Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King finished in the top ten of Heisman Trophy Voting, it was no known how the voting broke down. After it was announced that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the award, the numbers were released. King received two first place votes, one second place vote, and 10 third place votes.

Mendoza won the award comfortably, with Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia finishing in second.

King finished behind Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, Georgia QB Gunnar Stockton. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

King is the first Yellow Jacket to finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy balloting since College Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson also placed 10th in 2006, and is only the third Yellow Jacket to finish in the top 10 in the last 47 years.

King has put together one of the most historic individual seasons in college football history in 2025. He’s accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in just 11 games, while helping lead the Georgia Tech (9-3, 6-2) to only the 16th nine-win regular season in its 133-year football history. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, becoming only the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever earn those honors (Hamilton – 1999, Johnson – 2006 and RB Jonathan Dwyer – 2008).

King is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and just the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game, according to sports-reference.com. Of the previous four power-conference players to accomplish the feat, three won the Heisman Trophy (LSU’s Jayden Daniels – 2023, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson – 2016 and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel – 2012), while the fourth, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts in 2019, finished second in Heisman voting (Jackson also averaged 240 passing/80 rushing yards in 2017, when he was third in Heisman balloting).

King also ranks among the nation’s leaders this season in total offense (329.0 ypg – third), rushing by a QB (83.8 ypg – fifth and tops among power-conference players), scoring by a QB (8.2 ppg – third and tops among power-conference players) and rushing touchdowns, regardless of position (15 – tied for seventh). He leads the ACC in each of those categories, and was named ACC Quarterback of the Week five times in 11 games.

King will play the final game of his legendary Georgia Tech career on Saturday, Dec. 27 when the No. 22-ranked Yellow Jackets face No. 12 BYU in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

