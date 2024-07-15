Haynes King, Zeek Biggers, and Jamal Haynes Will Join Brent Key in Charlotte Next Week For ACC Football Media Days
ACC Football Media Days are going to start next Monday, July 22nd, and Georgia Tech will be one of the teams speaking that day. Today, the Yellow Jackets announced that quarterback Haynes King, defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, and running back Jamal Haynes will join head coach Brent Key in Charlotte to represent Georgia Tech.
Biggers started all 13 games and recorded 40 tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss from the defensive tackle position in 2023. The Salisbury, N.C. native returns to his home state to represent Tech at the ACC Kickoff.
In his first season as a running back after beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Haynes was the workhorse of the ACC’s top rushing offense in 2023, finishing the season with 1,059 yards on the ground, the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history. He also caught 20 passes for 151 yards and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards to total 1,257 all-purpose yards and earn all-conference recognition as both a running back (third team) and all-purpose performer (honorable mention).
One of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, King was one of only two Power Five players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023, joining Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jayden Daniels of LSU. King was also only the fourth ACC player since 2000 to amass those numbers, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015), Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017).
ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, July 22. In addition to ACCN’s coverage, a special edition of ACC Huddle will air on Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Georgia Tech kicks off their 2024 season with an overseas matchup in Dublin, Ireland vs Florida State on August 24th at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. ESPN's College Gameday will also be in attendance for the game, marking the program's first show from overseas.