Head Coach Brent Key Comments On Alberto Mendoza And His Potential Impact on the Offense

Georgia Tech will have a new look quarterback room and offense when the ball kicks off in 2026. The Yellow Jackets brought in former Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza in a prized pickup this offseason. They also landed former Virginia Tech QB commit Cole Bergeron, who was a four-star prospect. The Ramblin Wreck returned Graham Knowles and Grady Adamson. This past week in an interview on Inside Access hosted by Andrea Adelson and David Hale on ACC Network, head coach Brent Key talked about the offense and the quarterback room. Here is what he said.

“Score points right. The thing with Alberto coming in is crazy because of the timeline of things and how it transpires. It’s one of those things where I am out on the road, and he gets here, then has to go back. It’s a crazy timeline with everything. So yesterday was the first time I got the chance to sit down, hang out, and really spend time together with him. He came up here in the office, and we spent two hours together just talking and chopping it up, talking about life and talking about the team. Talking about him inserting himself in a leadership role. I went back three years to how Haynes King inserted himself and what he did. We have Alberto, and we also have some other guys in the quarterback room that we are really high on,” said Key.

“We brought Cole Bergeron in. This year with Grady Adamson and Graham Knowles, has been here now for two years. Grady has taken that step this offseason as well. A guy we are really high on, so excited about that room.”

One thing that caught your attention when listening to the interview was when coach Key mentioned he wanted Mendoza to take a leadership role and reference former Georgia Tech star Haynes King. That says a lot about how he feels about Mendoza and what he thinks about him. Coach Key had a strong rapport and relationship with King.

Overall, it was good compliments from Coach Key on the entire room and an outlook of what they have moving forward. It doesn’t feel like the QB1 spot is a shoo-in, but rather a potential competition. With the growth of the room from some of the players who have been on the Flats for a while should make it an enticing storyline to follow throughout the offseason. It will be imperative that the Yellow Jackets get the position right and the best player for the job to ensure this offense has success.

