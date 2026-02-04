Georgia Tech Post Portal Position Reviews: Linebackers

One of the positions of strength for the Yellow Jackets is the linebacking position. They have a lot of depth and will return practically everybody from a season ago. It is an experienced group that has played a lot of football and has seen pretty much everything at the collegiate level. That is a strength heading into the offseason and for the 2026 campaign.

Departures

Georgia Tech lost Tah’j Butler from last year’s team as the only player to hit the portal and depart. The Yellow Jackets didn’t lose any other linebacker from last year’s roster, which is a testament to how good the coaching staff has done in keeping its players. Georgia Tech also lost its linebackers coach, Darius Eubanks, but didn’t see any of the players leave to follow him. Overall, they lost a rotational player who played in certain situations for the Yellow Jackets.

Additions

The Yellow Jackets didn’t add a player from the portal, but they did bring back Melvin Jordan IV, who initially entered his name into the transfer portal. The Yellow Jackets have added three linebackers from the 2026 recruiting class who are coming in hungry and ready to contribute: Kymani Morales, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble. They are uniquely talented and have a great amount of strengths, and can help the team take a big jump forward. All three linebackers were rated as three-star prospects.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets should be in a great position at the linebacker role. They have all they need in returning Kyle Efford, E.J. Lightsey, Cayman Spaulding, and Melvin Jordan IV. Here is what head coach Brent Key had to say about the unit last fall.

“I was pleased with the players we brought in and the guys that were here that we developed. I think Kyle's playing as good a football as he's played. I really do. And is that different coaching, being a year older? All those things are involved, but it's having other good players in there and being able to play 35 plays a game instead of 65 plays a game,” said Key. “It's a big difference. Being able to have different packages with different guys, that's a big deal. You know, EJ, he's as solid as they come inside. Nature of his position, you're not going to see a bunch of big stat things by his name, right? Whether it's him or Kyle, whichever one's in there, I mean, those guys are running the show, getting people aligned,” said Key.

Linebacker is one of the few units that will have a great amount of continuity.

