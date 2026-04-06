

The spring is beginning to wind down for the Yellow Jackets, with the spring game less than two weeks away. There have been a number of players trying to separate themselves from the pact and try to move up the depth chart. One of the biggest areas of concern or question marks was the quarterback position, with an open competition at the position.

The Yellow Jackets decided to bring in transfer Alberto Mendoza from Indiana to get a veteran in the group to mix with a lot of young players. Mendoza got some experience at his last stop and would finally get a chance to earn a starting spot. Also in the room was Grady Adamson, who redshirted last season for the Yellow Jackets. Graham Knowles is another who has been extremely patient and has waited for his opportunity. Cole Bergeron was one of the prized pickups from the 2026 recruiting cycle and a former four-star prospect. So what is the latest on the competition between the quarterbacks? Head coach Brent Key provided some insight.

"Yeah, Alberto's doing a good job. I mean, none of those guys have really played a ton of meaningful game reps. So it's a developmental position for us right now. Alberto does a good job of carrying the, whether it be a long verbiage play or a tempo play or whatever it is in the communication part. He's done a good job with it. You know, there's a lot of stuff on the plate right now. That's why we're doing it. We want to see who can do it. Let's stress it now. I think Alberto's doing a good job. I think Grady. Grady had a couple of good plays in there today. So, I mean, those guys are doing a nice job,” said Key.

It feels like, from that quote, that the position is still being examined and looked at further. Likely, a decision probably won’t come until maybe summer or early in fall camp. Development is a keyword that Key used for the position in its entirety which means he likely still wants to see more out of the position and guys to reach a new level.

“Then the other guys are continuing to develop. Graham was in there and got a lot of good reps today. I think it's a good room. It is. I mean, I think Alberto has a chance to be a good player for us this year. But you know what? Like every young player, he's also going to make mistakes. That's why you have to be able to run the football. That's why you have to be able to take pressure off a quarterback. I don't care if a quarterback started three years ago. I don't care if Haynes King's coming back. There's going to be times you've got to do some things to take pressure off of him. That's why it's a complete team game,” said Key.

A name he didn’t mention was the true freshman Bergeron in the quote and he reemphasized Mendoza as a guy who has a chance to be a good player for the Yellow Jackets. It is likely that Mendoza is the frontrunner for the position at Georgia Tech, but they aren’t making a decision of who will be the starter right now. To reiterate, they want to see more from the position and more development as things move forward for the program. It does feel like, at this point, it is Mendoza’s job to lose. He has continued to impress Coach Key and staff with his play, attention to detail, coming in early and staying late, while also carrying himself in a way that embodies what it means to be a Yellow Jacket. Time will tell, but Mendoza sits in a good spot.

