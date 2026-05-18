Has Brent Key Built A Sustainable Winner At Georgia Tech?

Brent Key has certainly changed the Georgia Tech program for the better and has made it one that is more in the national spotlight. One of the main things you see is the culture of the program and how they carry themselves. Georgia Tech wants to be a smash-mouth football team and be more physical than you. Even though last year the team won its most games in the Key era, he was not satisfied with how things ended and emphasized size and girth on the team. More than just that, an offensive lineman who can move.

“Size. I think today was telling something you know, wearing underwear out there running around, and we had three competitive team periods when you were just spiders on, but I bet I didn't see two or three guys on the ground, you know, looking at evaluating a big man, especially when you're looking to increase your size. That's something, you know, to me the number one quality when you're increasing the size of your roster is their balance and body control.

They have the ability to play with the base and stay off the ground. You got guys out there who in years past, you know, we'd have guys on the ground and, you know, especially when you get some of the new guys, the freshmen, I mean, we got some freshmen offensive linemen out there, some freshmen and redshirt freshmen that they don't look like freshmen at all. I mean, those twins are not just big guys. I mean, those guys are not on the ground. They play with a base, and they can bend their knees,” said Key.

Player Development

The development of the players in the program, from consensus All-American Keylan Rutledge, ACC Player of the Year Haynes King, Kyle Efford, Joe Fusile, and many more. It is evident that you can come to Georgia Tech and develop and be a top player for the program. We saw that with Rutledge going in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan van den Berg, who came over from Penn State and developed, was selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Now we get the chance to see how the next crop of players will develop for Key. Think of guys like Daiquan White, Cayman Spaulding, Zach Tobe, Christian Garrett, Chris Corbo, and Alberto Mendoza as names to follow.

Another is roster retention for Key. Of the 24 players from the 2025 recruiting class, Georgia Tech has 21 still on the roster. Several of them are expected to play key roles this upcoming season, like Tae Harris, Dalen Penson, Jordan Allen, Kevin Roche Jr, Kevin Peay Jr, Christian Garrett, and J.P. Powell. That is a big component of this team keeping its recruits and players who will be a big part of their success. In the transfer portal, Georgia Tech lost just 17 players despite a lot of coaching turnover, which proves they can keep guys on the squad. We see some of the biggest teams that are prevalently in the spotlight lose 30+ players. That is not the case for Georgia Tech, which is another mark of a good program and a potential winner.

The last thing is that Georgia Tech doesn’t fold in the big games and is able to defeat nationally ranked opponents consistently. They get a win every year. In 2024, it was Florida State and Miami. Last year, it was Clemson. Year in and year out, they are able to get those major wins that put them in the national spotlight and a team that the national media follows. This year, there are a number of big games on the schedule, like Tennessee, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and Georgia. All could be ranked opponents, and another chance to prove they can hang with the big teams.

Georgia Tech under Key is competitive, physical, and has all of the qualities of a winning program. Now the next step is getting to an ACC title game and the College Football Playoff to be that program that everyone is talking about.