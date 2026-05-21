What Is Georgia Tech’s Ceiling If Everything Clicks?

It has been a long time coming for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who have continued to take strides forward in the Brent Key era. We have seen two 7-6 seasons, and then the best season yet for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 9-3 in 2025. Georgia Tech fell one game short of the ACC title game and could have been in if it had won against Pittsburgh at home in their final home regular-season game. They ultimately fell short. The Yellow Jackets are looking to take a massive step forward and be a team that wants to achieve big things.

This past offseason, Georgia Tech was very calculated and measured in its moves. They lost several key coaches, including their offensive and defensive coordinators from last year. They replace Buster Faulkner and Blake Gideon with George Godsey and Jason Semore. Both will be implementing a new scheme and have different-looking offenses and defenses next year.

To be frank, with some of the changes, it could take the Yellow Jackets some time to click and play at a high level in 2025. They will also have a new quarterback in Alberto Mendoza, who comes over from Indiana. A brand new running back who is one of the best in the country is Justice Haynes. The Yellow Jackets will also have a new-look wide receiver room and tight ends. That is a lot of moving parts with a change in coordinator.

It could be a scenario where we see the defense carry the offense for the early parts of the season. The defense is talented and is one of the best units that head coach Brent Key has had talent-wise in his tenure with the Yellow Jackets. Will that lead to more turnovers and wins in 2026? That remains to be seen, but we should see a very physical bunch that is opportunistic and better against the run.

What is the Ceiling?

If the offense and defense are both clicking this season, Georgia Tech has a chance to be a top team in the conference. With a weaker ACC, the unknowns of Florida State and Clemson, who are usual staples, the emergence of SMU, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and potentially California, make for an intriguing conference that could be winnable. The only team that stands in the way is the national champion runner-up, Miami. The Yellow Jackets have had the Hurricanes' number as of late, though.

The ceiling for the Yellow Jackets is a team that makes the ACC title game and punches their ticket to their first-ever College Football Playoff. What does that look like? That looks like a team that will win 10 games in 2026 and handle business in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets have notable games against Louisville, Clemson, and Virginia Tech this season. If they can have a winning record against those three teams, they should be in a position to go to the ACC Championship game. Then their fate is in their hands to make the playoffs. We have seen that 10 wins are enough to make the playoffs and get in. Georgia Tech should be right there if everything clicks and goes well.