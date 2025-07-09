Here Are Georgia Tech's Odds To Make The College Football Playoff
The offseason is beginning to heat up with the one-time transfer portal window being opened on July 7th and running through August 5th to allow teams to designate student-athletes if they were an eligible member of the team in the 2024-2025 season. ACC Media Days are set to kick off in less than two weeks, and fall camp will be kicking off shortly after that.
Here are the odds for Georgia Tech to make the postseason from several notable sportsbooks across the country.
Via Fan Duel Sports Book
Yes +760
No -1400
DraftKings
Yes +500
No -800
DraftKings gives the Yellow Jackets the best odds to make the postseason out of the two listed with +500 odds. DraftKings also favors the Yellow Jackets in their season opener on the road against Colorado on Friday night with a 3.5 spread to win the game. Georgia Tech is favored according to both sportsbooks for its first game.
Our own Jackson Caudell broke down ESPN’s FPI (Football Power Index) and how the Yellow Jackets were ranked.
"According to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index), Georgia Tech has the 5th-best odds in the ACC to make the College Football Playoff, Behind Clemson (47.3%), Miami (46.3%), SMU (21.1%), and Virginia Tech (12.5%)
While the Yellow Jackets aren’t a favorite to make the postseason, according to most oddsmakers, you can see the difference and how they are viewed especially compared to a year ago. The return of key star players like Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and Jordan Van Den Burg gives the roster some continuity and leadership in 2025.
The additions of Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, and Brayden Manley should be instant impact guys for the Yellow Jackets. The infusion of high-end prospects and top freshmen like Tae Harris, Dalen Penson, Josh Petty, and Peyton Joseph will be something to keep an eye on and how much they see the field in year 1. Georgia Tech has continued to garner offseason attention from national outlets and their odds have them as a dark horse that can make some noise this upcoming season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.