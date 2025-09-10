How did Georgia Tech Recruits Enjoy Saturday's Game vs Gardner-Webb?
It was a good performance on the field for Georgia Tech on Saturday vs Gardner-Webb and the recruits in attendance enjoyed it as well.
Add to that the performance the Yellow Jackets put on, and it’s easy to say this might have been one of the most impressive games a recruit could attend. It was a full spectacle. Watching a passionate fan base rally behind a homegrown head coach, witnessing just how dominant this team can be, and seeing young talent shine. For high school players in the stands, it was a moment of reflection: seeing underclassmen earn meaningful playing time, they could envision themselves in those same shoes.
The Heard Twins (Courtlin and Courtney Heard)
The Heard twins, Courtlin and Courtney Heard, are walking the road of being hard commits for the Yellow Jackets' 2026 recruiting class since locking in their commitment in June after an official visit. Currently, the pair are the only offensive line prospects committed. Both athletes are rated as three-star prospects and rank among the top 60 nationally at their respective positions, according to 247 Sports. Here's their personal take on how their visit to campus unfolded.
1. Was the feeling different being on campus for the first time after committing?
Courtney: It was a great feeling being on campus since committing. Connecting with all of the coaches and being back home was great in general.
Courtlin: After committing I feel even more at home and welcomed.
2. Thoughts on the offensive line's overall performance? And thoughts on Harrison Moore receiving playing time as Sophomores?
Courtney: Seeing guys like that get to play early makes me excited to get to Georgia Tech and showcase what I can do so I could hopefully be like that as well.
Coutlin: I don't think Coach Brent Key and Coach Wade are scared to play young guys. And seeing them get PT early is something I love to see.
3. Did y'all connect with any active players or recruits at the game, if so how did it go?
Courtney: We connected with multiple of other GT commits at the game and we all bonded well and had a good time.
Coutlin: Yes, after committing its been an instant click with all the guys and they have been really welcoming ever since.
4. Favorite thing about the visit?
Courtney: Favorite thing about the visit would have to be seeing the other commits in person and getting to see what their personalities are like.
Courtlin: My favorite thing had to be just being around the guys and really just seeing how it really is on the next level.
Dale Perry WR/DB '28
Dale Perry is quickly emerging as one of Georgia’s top underclassmen prospects. Still just a sophomore, he’s already earned offers from Colorado, Georgia State, FIU, Oregon State, UAB, and Miami (OH). A standout at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, GA, Perry anchors the defense in the star role, showcasing versatility at both safety and cornerback—earning the full confidence of his coaching staff.
Heres Perry had to say about his Saturday game day experience.
1. What intrigues you the most about Georgia Tech?
Dale: The resiliency of the players. I like the way the players carried themselves after being down 6-0.
2. Thoughts about the Georgia Tech's DB group? Did any one standout to you?
Dale: Georgia Tech's DB group played as a group you can tell they watched a lot of film. All of them stood out and made plays on third down to get off the field
3. What did you learn about the culture there?
Dale: The fans support. You can tell the city has faith in them this year.
Jayden Johnson '27 RB
Jayden Johnson stands out as one of the most well-rounded running backs in the 2027 class. He’s equally effective running between the tackles or bouncing outside, consistently finishing runs with toughness and power. His breakaway speed makes him a home-run threat on any carry, and he adds value as a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield.
Running backs coach Norval McKenzie has done an impressive job strengthening the depth and recruiting efforts at the position. His additions include Ivy League standout Malachi Hosley and promising freshman Shane Marshall, both of whom bring talent and versatility to the backfield.
1. What was your favorite thing about the visit, or what intrigues you the most about Georgia Tech
Jayden: Honestly, just the overall vibe. Felt like family. The energy around the program really stuck with me.
2. Thoughts about Georgia Tech's running back tandem of Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley?
Jayden: Backs looked tough, good mix of speed and power, and they really compete. I love how they use Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley.
3. What did you learn about the school's culture while there?
Jayden:That it's all about accountability and brotherhood. Everybody pushes each other, but you can tell they really care about one another too.