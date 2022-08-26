How did Tariq Carpenter, Tyler Davis, and Jack Coco perform on Thursday?

The Green Bay Packers played in their final preseason game on Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. For three former Georgia Tech Football players, it was the final chance to make a statement for the upcoming final roster.

On Tuesday, each NFL team is going to have to have its final 53-man roster set for the upcoming season, including the practice squad list. Tariq Carpenter, Tyler Davis, and Jack Coco have each performed well this preseason but could be on the roster bubble.

Former Georgia Tech DB Tariq Carpenter is hoping to have a roster spot in Green Bay Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carpenter was a seventh-round pick in this past April's NFL draft and he is squarely on the roster bubble ahead of Tuesday. He finished Thursday night's game against the Chiefs with four tackles. He is battling for one of the final spots on the roster and it will be a close call on Tuesday for Carpenter.

Former Georgia Tech tight end Tyler Davis seems like a safe bet to make the Green Bay roster Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyler Davis had one catch on Thursday night and despite some fumbles and penalties this preseason, the former Georgia Tech tight end should be safe from being cut. Green Bay has some injuries to their starting tight ends and Davis has had flashes of being a good player. He is a willing blocker and has made progress through training camp.

Green Bay Packers Long Snapper Jack Coco has been impressive this season Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Georgia Tech walk-on Jack Coco has been impressive as a long snapper for the Green Bay Packers during training camp and he seems like a lock to make the roster. Coco has been a great story and will be a fun guy to follow this season.

Hopefully, all of these former Yellow Jackets can make the roster for Green Bay and make an impact this season.

