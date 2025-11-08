How Does Georgia Tech Respond After A Loss Coming Off Its Bye Week?
Georgia Tech has been playing well throughout the season. They are one of the better teams in the country and have a top-10 offense. Georgia Tech averages 482.1 yards per game. They also rank No. 21 in scoring offense, averaging 36 points per game in 2025. They are led by their star quarterback Haynes King, who has been playing like a Heisman candidate this season. He’s been spectacular throwing the football and running it. King has thrown for 1,888 yards and nine touchdowns and has the No. 8 quarterback rating in the country with an 83.8. King is also one of the top rushers in the ACC in yards with 754. He also has 14 touchdowns. Both are career-highs in a season for King. He played some of his best ball last Saturday night, putting up 511 yards of offense and four touchdowns. He did all he could to lead to his victory. However, it wasn’t enough.
Now the biggest question is how the Yellow Jackets respond to a loss, and can the defense improve from a week ago? Head coach Brent Key chimed in.
“Yeah, I'm glad you asked that because after this loss, you got people who know that thing worked. Are you okay? Guys, we're fine. We're pissed. We were pissed. All right, you're letting one game turn into two, right? You're gonna sit there and walk around with your head up your butt and woe is me. We got that out of us real quick on Tuesday when we got back out there, right? Tuesday, then Wednesday. That's not what this team is. I got zero concern with that, right? But I'm not gonna sit back and just play by chance either,” said Key.
“Yesterday was a lot of good practice. It was summer camp-type practice. Today, kinda half and half. To lack confidence because you lose the game, that's nothing, that's not acceptable. That's not something I even think about with this team. So I told them, I said, the best thing that could happen to you, happened to you. Now you're saying that after the game. Of course, I'm not gonna say that before the game, but you have to really have your eyes open, ears open, and know what we have to get done.”
I think the head coach said it best, not letting the loss turn into two or three losses. It starts with attention to detail and getting the little things right consistently. Georgia Tech needs that corrected if they want to have a chance to reach their goals in 2025. The loss was ugly, but the accountability of it is the important part. Coach Key in his presser this week, continued to take accountability and put a lion's share of the blame on himself.
“Now, what happened between the mental part of it once we got punched in the mouth? All right, now that's different. That's what took place. I said that already after the game on Saturday. We lined up, we went out there, and all three phases we got punched in the mouth, all right? And we didn't throw back as hard as we needed to. So there's no different mindset on the team. They got beat. We got beat. I got beat. It's on me. If I want people to blame, blame me. All right, don't blame each other. But when I say that, they gotta be able to be accountable too and look themselves in the face. And that's what this team is. They've got accountable young people on it, accountable leaders, and move forward. I was trying to give her a good coach speak, but the name was right there.
Is Georgia Tech a resilient bunch? I think we have seen it in the Coach Key era, but not with the stakes that are currently on the line. Georgia Tech still controls their own destiny and has a legitimate shot to get to the playoffs. It will be all about their response and how they come back after getting knocked down, or how coach Key said punched in the mouth. Next Saturday at 3:30 PM against Boston College, we will find out what Georgia Tech is made of.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Everything From Mouhamed Sylla and Kowacie Reeves After Win Over MD Eastern Shore
•Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 56-52 Win Over MD Eastern
•Georgia Tech vs MD Eastern Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
•Three Things To Watch For In Georgia Tech's Season Opener Against MD Eastern