How To Watch and Listen To Georgia Tech vs Boston College
It’s game day, and the Yellow Jackets have another opportunity ahead of them when they go on the road to face Boston College. Georgia Tech will look to keep pace and stay atop the ACC conference. With a chaotic weekend last weekend that saw Virginia and Louisville fall, Georgia Tech controls its own destiny and has a greater chance to make the ACC title game. It starts with handling business on the road. A good sign is that they are fully healthy and have all of their guys back and available to go in Boston.
“Ready for the injury report? All right, out. Will Benton. That's it. There is no questionable. There is no probable. Everyone is ready to rock and roll. That's good news. Yeah, really good news. I just want to, again, I know I've said it before earlier in the season, but our training staff, the job they do in the training room, Brad Kimball, and everyone in there. Outstanding job of having these guys ready to play week in and week out without compromising the health and safety of the players,” said head coach Brent Key. “A lot of that goes back to the weight room, also, what AJ and his guys have been able to do. Erin (Wesolowski) in nutrition keeps these guys not only fed, but fed the right way, hydrated. The little soft tissue things. The work that Pat Boyle and Jordan Diaz, Sean (Boyle), and all those guys do in putting together the sports science part, the scientific part of it, the data into how we practice and prepare. Can't say enough for that group of people and the job they do. Really, everybody for allowing us to be able to make such a heavy commitment to that over the last three years.”
Let’s take a look at how to watch and listen to the game on Saturday.
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
• Analyst: Steve Addazio
• Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 81
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com,
Setting the EDGE
A key theme in preparation for the matchup against Boston College has been not only containing the edge but setting the edge. Not allowing the Eagles to get to the outside and get large chunks. Georgia Tech will be tasked with slowing down Dylan Lonergan and Turbo Richard in the running game. Their defensive ends will be tasked with the job of setting the edge and not letting Boston College have a big game on the ground. Georgia Tech has struggled this season in slowing down teams in the run. They are hoping to avoid that on Saturday. Head coach Brent Key talked about how to properly set the edge and what needs to happen in those instances.
“Look, there are two ways. People talk about having contain. Who's got contain in the defense? Well, if I'm standing here and Simmons over there, all right, I've contained that. I'm also containing it if I'm way over there. I'm also containing it from right there, but when you set the edge, you are eliminating space. They're an A-Gap run team. They're a power, counter, duo, those are A-Gap plays. But they're A plays that can bounce. Those plays, the support gets sucked in on the edge, and you're running duo, that play can, it hits A, they're the mic, bounce, bounce, all of a you're out there with nobody to bring them down,” said Key.
“Setting that edge is gonna be really important. It's gonna be like team running out at practice every day because that's who we are as an offense. As far as the, you know, the pull game, the gap schemes. So it's got to be with violence. It's got to be with great pad level. They gotta trust their preparation and trust what they see, not let the eye candy or different things, whether it be jet motion, whether it be a rock back, whatever it is, whether it be a read scheme, it doesn't matter. They gotta trust their preparation, trust their eyes, and come out and set that thing with violence.”
If Georgia Tech can set the edge and play at a high level defensively, then they should be just fine and able to come out with a victory.
