Why Georgia Tech Beating BYU Would Be Great For The ACC

We have seen the ACC get ridiculed about now being as strong as years past, especially with some of its blue-chip schools having a down year in Florida State and Clemson. Duke, who won the ACC championship game over the Virginia Cavaliers with five losses, gave the conference not the best look despite them being full deserving. The one final hope to help the conference not be seen in a bad light was the Miami Hurricanes, who earned a bid in the College Football Playoff despite not being able to play in the ACC Conference Title Game. The Hurricanes would have a tough test against one of the SEC’s best program in Texas A&M. The Hurricanes didn’t let that deter them and came out with a key 10-3 win over Texas A&M this past Saturday in a defensive battle. That win helped the conference be thought of in a different light.

The ACC is also handling business early on in their bowl games with a 3-0 record. NC State picked up a 31-7 win over Memphis, the aforementioned Miami victory, and Louisville defeated Toledo 27-22. There are more games to be played, but it is a good sign to see.

The ACC has another chance on Saturday to pick up another good-looking win for the conference when Georgia Tech faces one of the best teams in the Big 12 conference. That team is BYU, which made it to the Big 12 conference title game before losing to Texas Tech. BYU is 11-2 and has four 10+ win seasons in the past six years. They have been the epitome of consistency under Kitani Sitake. They have a great rushing attack and one of the best freshman quarterbacks in the country in Bear Bachmeier. The defense has also been stout for BYU and opportunistic in 2025. BYU has forced 22 turnovers (16 INTS, six fumbles). Georgia Tech will have its work cut out for it.

Why would it be great for the ACC?

Georgia Tech proved it was one of the better teams in the conference, finishing with a 6-2 record and having a five-way tie at the end of the season. They started off 8-0 and has been ranked in the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings throughout the season. One of the better ACC teams beating the second-best team in the Big 12 would help out the ACC tremendously. It would give the Yellow Jackets a much-needed 10-win season and their first since 2014. It would show the ACC can handle business against other Power 4 conferences like they always have, and that the conference can contend with the elite. When your best teams can beat other conferences' best teams, it shows that your conference’s elite is among the best. A win against BYU would help the ACC show that, despite it now having its strongest season, it can still be anybody on any given Saturday, which is the mark of a good conference.

