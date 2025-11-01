How To Watch And Listen To Georgia Tech vs NC State
It’s game day, and the Yellow Jackets have another opportunity on the horizon as they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina. Georgia Tech will look to keep pace and stay atop the ACC conference. What has been most impressive about this Yellow Jackets is how good this unit can be in the red zone and can limit an explosive offense.
Saturday will present a new challenge for the Yellow Jackets with one of the more explosive offenses they have played this season. With NC State QB CJ Bailey playing at a high level and a good running game led by Hollywood Smothers, it will be a tough challenge for the Yellow Jackets.
Let’s take a look at how to watch and listen to the game on Saturday.
TV: ESPN2
• Play-by-Play: Matt Schumacker
• Analyst: Sam Acho
• Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 81
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Avoiding A Slow Start On The Road
Georgia Tech has had its fair share of struggles on the road this season when it comes to starts in games. A lot of times, the defense has had to carry the day and keep the Yellow Jackets in games. In their most recent road game, the defense was phenomenal
in the red zone, forcing the Blue Devils to go 3-5 and only one touchdown in three possessions at one point in the game. The Yellow Jackets also had a 95 yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Omar Daniels (the longest in school history). The fumble return would be their only points they scored in the first half of the game. In the second half, the offense would turn it on and score 20 points. In their win against Wake Forest, it was a similar fate with the Yellow Jackets only scoring three points through two quarters. Head coach Brent Key talked about the slow starts and how the Yellow Jackets can improve it.
“From my standpoint, every quarter, every half, every drive we have should be better than the last. I want to start out fast in that second drive. I want to be faster than that, right? I want to be better than that. Same on defense. I mean, I think in first quarter, we've given up 16 points in the first quarter this year. All right. So, we've started fast on defense. So, what's the reason for that? We've given up 16 points. Within the second quarter, we got to play better in second quarter. So, as a whole, as a football team, there are ebbs and flows. That's always going to be the case,” said Key. “Even though, as a coach, you don't want it. You coach to not have those. But at the same time, it's complementary football. I keep saying that, right? There's going to be times, and I hate to say that the offense might come out and the defense has good players, too, or the defense has good coaches. You know, maybe it's not mistakes. You know, the first game of the year was on us. Second game of the year, that was on us, right? Can we execute better at times? Yes.”
“Other times, they have good coaches and schemes they've put together. A couple of those games, you know, the opponent we were playing had a bye week the week before. That's been a very big thing when you look at it. You look at the bye weeks that come in front and then the execution. You've got to ask him. He's about to break the door when he went out. It was red. So that's a big part of it. So, how do we go and say, "Okay, well, the team we're about to play had a bye week the week before. They had a little more time to uh for their players to get repetition on what we're doing." Well, how do we combat that? That's something we've looked at and say, "Okay, it happened twice now. So, we got to have an answer for the next time." Uh, long answer probably didn't answer what your question actually was, but how do we combat it? Battery chargers, cattle prods.”
An early storyline to watch is to see if the offense can get it going on early against NC State. We will find out soon enough.