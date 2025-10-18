How To Watch and Listen To No. 12 Georgia Tech vs Duke In Massive ACC Clash
It’s game day, and the Yellow Jackets have a huge opportunity on their hands against Duke on Saturday. After a Miami loss to Louisville on Friday in a shocking result in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to be in 1st place in the ACC with a road victory over the Blue Devils. It certainly won’t be easy, but the Yellow Jackets are a battle-tested team and one that has overcome adverse situations.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
• Analyst: Louis Riddick
• Sideline Reporter: Kris Budden
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
One of the key themes has been slowing down the Duke offense. It has been a common thing we talked about this week when discussing the Blue Devils, but it is a prolific offense and one capable of big plays. There has to be a focus on details, knowing your keys, and making QB Darrian Mensah uncomfortable in the pocket and forcing him into some mistakes. Head coach Brent Key offered some solutions and what the Yellow Jackets can do to slow them.
“Yeah, I mean, I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays,” said Key. “But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on.”
If Georgia Tech makes it difficult on Saturday for Duke on the defensive side of the ball, then they will emerge victorious. The Yellow Jackets will have to depend on their depth, especially with veteran cornerback Ahmari Harvey out for this game and for the foreseeable future. It’s really as simple as slowing down the offense, and the Yellow Jackets will have a chance to make more history this year under head coach Brent Key.