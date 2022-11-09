How to Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Miami

Georgia Tech and Miami are going to be meeting as ACC Coastal foes for the final time this weekend at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

This is not the last time that the two programs are going to play each other, but with the new scheduling model taking place in the ACC next season, the Yellow Jackets and the Hurricanes won't be seeing each other every season.

Will Georgia Tech defeat Miami at home on Saturday? Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is a bit of a strange matchup. Miami is the better team on paper, but the Hurricanes have not lived up to preseason expectations and one has to wonder how fired up Miami is going to be in Atlanta on Saturday with a 4-5 record and has just gotten blown out by their biggest rival at home. The Hurricanes looked lifeless at home in a big game last week and that could be a bad sign for Saturday.

The all-time series is tied at 13-13 between the two programs. Miami won last season's meeting 33-30 and Georgia Tech's last win came in 2019. This is the first time that the two teams have played in Atlanta since 2018.

Here is all of the viewing information you need for Georgia Tech vs Miami.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Miami

Who: Georgia Tech vs Miami

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network (RSN)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -1.5; Over/under 44; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -125, Miami +100

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 136 or 194* / SiriusXM app 956

* dependent on the make of subscriber’s vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

